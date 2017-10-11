Venezuela: Mother Says Worms ‘Eating My Daughter Alive,’ ‘Disgusted’ Nurses Deny Care

A woman in Venezuela has revealed how worms are eating her daughter alive because of a lack of medical attention amid the socialist country’s deepening humanitarian crisis.

“Worms are eating my daughter as she is lacking from medical attention,” the woman said in a video broadcast by Caraota Digital, adding that a nurse refused to provide medical care for her child because felt “disgusted and then she wouldn’t be able to eat.”

The illness is just one of a number of shocking incidents of its kind to come out of Venezuela, which is currently experiencing the worst humanitarian crisis in its history, as well as a democratic collapse under Nicolás Maduro’s socialist regime.

Venezuela is currently experiencing a chronic lack of basic medical resources, with 95 percent of expensive medicines unavailable as a result of skyrocketing inflation. The country’s monthly minimum wage is also down to under $4 a month.

Despite late dictator Hugo Chávez inscribing a general right to health care in his version of the Venezuelan constitution, the Maduro regime has been forced to make a series of drastic cuts amid the total collapse of the economy, meaning hundreds of thousands of people cannot access even the most basic healthcare.

Chronic lack of medicine has led to a rise in amputations of infected limbs, mastectomies due to a lack of cancer treatment, and a spike in HIV diagnoses and teen pregnancies due to the shortage of contraceptives. Photos taken last week in the Dr. Raúl Leoni Hospital in San Félix showed women giving birth on the floor and in waiting rooms:

En el día de ayer, 5 pacientes parieron en el suelo, en el Seguro Social del Hospital de Guaiparo en San Felix! #AsistenciaHumanitariaYA pic.twitter.com/IoHaLupdTY — Dra. María Yanes H. (@mariayanesh) September 25, 2017

Venezuelan hospitals have also recently begun asking patients to bring their own bandages, gauze, and medicine. Women have increasingly turned to sterilization as a means of birth control. Meanwhile, in 2015, poor sanitary conditions in a hospital led to an infestation of opossums that caused the death of 17 babies.

Statistics released last week by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service found that amid the crisis, Venezuela has now surpassed Syria as the number one source of asylum requests into the United States, as well as other countries including Ethiopia, Haiti, and Yemen.

