Islamic State Video Shows Jihadis Taking Kicks to Groin During ‘Training’

A photograph from a new propaganda video produced by the Islamic State (ISIS) shows jihadis being kicked in the groin as a sign of strength.

The photo, which pro-ISIS channels shared on the encrypted messaging application Telegram, shows the soldiers standing with their legs apart as a man kicks them in the groin in what is believed to be an attempt to demonstrate their resistance to pain.

There is no indication from the photos that the jihadis were able to withstand the kicks or proof that the photos were not staged for effect:

ISIS fighters in Yemen practice getting kicked in the nuts pic.twitter.com/sDoOeWfFvh — Kenny Hotz (@kennyhotz) October 10, 2017

Other photos, which were taken in a military camp located in the Yemeni province of Bayda, showed recruits practicing shooting, tackling assault courses, and working out.

The terrorist group is known for its dramatic propaganda videos, which try to instill fear in the group’s enemies whilst attracting potential recruits. Media impact has become increasingly important to the terror group following their recent defeat in its former stronghold, Mosul, Iraq, by the U.S.-led coalition forces.

In recent months, the group has released multiple propaganda videos, including one depicting ISIS ‘cubs’ – Iranian, Russian, Turkish, and Turkmen children – savagely beheading prisoners and threatening to carry attacks in the West and their home countries. Another video, released in August, starred an 11-year-old “American” boy threatening President Donald Trump.

“My message to Trump, the puppet of the Jews, Allah has promised us victory and promised you defeat. This battle is not going to end in Raqqa or Mosul; it’s going to end in your lands. By the will of Allah, we will have victory, so get ready, for the fighting has just begun,” the boy said in the video.

ISIS established its presence in Yemen in 2014 amid the outbreak of a civil war that has claimed the lives of well over 10,000 civilians and displaced over three million.

Like its rival al-Qaeda, the Islamic State has attempted to capitalize on the ongoing civil war between the Sunni government of President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi and Shiite Houthi rebels, carrying out several suicide attacks throughout the country.

Despite support from neighboring Saudi Arabia against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels – who boast the slogan “God Is Great, Death to America, Death to Israel, Curse on the Jews, Victory to Islam,” – Hadi has failed to eradicate the Houthi insurgency or attract significant support from Sunni jihadis like ISIS or al-Qaeda.

