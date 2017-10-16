SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Axios: Tom Cotton Possibly Under Consideration for CIA Director

AP Photo/Danny Johnston

by Breitbart News16 Oct 20170

This post originally appeared at Axios:

We told you about internal administration conversations about sliding CIA Director Mike Pompeo over to replace SecState Rex Tillerson, whenever he heads back to Texas.

Now we’re hearing about a top possibility for the next chess move: Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) was considered for CIA director (and SecDef) during the transition, and is a candidate for CIA again:

Why he’s being considered: Cotton is one of the few senators with an easy relationship with Trump, talking to him a few times a week, giving him advice about top jobs (that Trump has taken), and planting the seed for the Iran policy announced Friday.

Read the full post at Axios.

