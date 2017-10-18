Reports: Five Dead as Car Plows into Crowd in Kharkiv, Ukraine

Multiple regional news outlets are reporting that an SUV has crashed into a crowd in Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city. Police have reportedly confirmed five deaths and at least 11 injuries.

The Russian outlet Sputnik reports that the Ukrainian Interior Ministry has told reporters the car “was thrown on a pedestrian walk after collision with another car.”

Amichai Stein, a reporter with the Israeli broadcaster Kann, stated on Twitter that police have said they are not treating the incident as an act of terrorism, though the driver behind the wheel, a woman, has been arrested.

#BREAKING: incident being treated as an accident, Female driver arrested https://t.co/dEPVF4g0Kk — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) October 18, 2017

Russian broadcaster REN TV has also reported of one arrest in relation to the incident, as well as published video of the aftermath. REN reported that police have confirmed five deaths and twelve injuries, while Sputnik claims that police included the dead in their total casualty count of 11 people.

BREAKING: 'Car ploughs into pedestrians in Kharkiv, Ukraine'. 'Many victims'.. more soon pic.twitter.com/0rqHKoknQq — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) October 18, 2017

Anton Gerashchenko, a Ukrainian People’s Front parliamentarian, posted on Facebook that he had information that six people had died. He also identified the alleged driver as a woman born in 1997 and the car as belonging to her father, claims that she faces up to ten years in prison, and will be subjected to alcohol and drug tests.

Kharkiv is Ukraine’s second-largest city after Kyiv, located in the nation’s northeast.