Anti-Putin Journalist Stabbed in Neck in Moscow Radio Station

A female journalist and prominent critic of Vladimir Putin was stabbed in the neck at a Moscow radio station on Monday and has since been left in a medically-induced coma, local police have confirmed.

Tatyana Felgengauer, who works for the independent Russian broadcaster Echo Moskvy, was taken to the hospital for emergency treatment after being stabbed in the neck by a man identified as Boris Grits.

advertisement

The station’s editor, Alexander Venediktov, said that the man believed to have attacked Felgengauer got past building security by spraying the guard with an unknown substance and blinding him.

“He then came with a knife and stabbed Tanya,” Venediktov told reporters. “There was a lot of blood and she was in shock.”

“He knew where he was going and he knew who he was going to,” he added. “We are all shocked.”

Felgengauer, a known critic of Vladimir Putin, was at the time broadcasting a show with guests such as Pyotr Verzilov, a political activist married to Pussy Riot’s Nadezhda Tolokonnikova.

A video published by the Moscow police shows a man identified as the suspect claiming he had known Felgengauer for years.

“Using this telepathic contact she stole in every night and tormented me. … She had been (sexually) harassing me for two months,” the man says in the clip.

A blog post revealed by the Echo of Moscow also shows Grits claiming there would be “very unpleasant consequences” should her alleged stalking continue.

“Tatyana Felgengauer is stalking me non-stop: morning, day and night,” he wrote. “In a few weeks, I am coming to Moscow and if this does not stop the consequences could be very unpleasant.”

The incident took place just a week after the death of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in Malta, killed by a car bomb.

Galizia had recently denounced threats to her life after she implicated the Maltese government in the “Panama Papers” revelations. Politico had previously named her as one of 28 Europeans “shag, shaking and stirring” the European continent.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.