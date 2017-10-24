SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Bannon Challenges Establishment Nation-Building: ‘That’s Just Not Where the American People Are’

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

by Breitbart News24 Oct 20170

This analysis first appeared in The Washington Post:

It’s not just Republican senators anymore. From his perch outside the White House, Stephen K. Bannon is now picking fights with the foreign policy establishment.

David Petraeus reflected on the lessons of the Iraq surge yesterday during a day-long conference sponsored by the conservative Hudson Institute on countering violent extremism. “This is a generational struggle,” the retired Army general and former CIA director said. “Therefore, we must have a sustainable and sustained commitment as our strategy. … That is: we need to have a strategy that is sustainable in terms of the expenditure of blood and treasure, so that we can have the kind of sustained commitment that is necessary in an endeavor that is generational in nature.” Part of that, he explained, means never setting timelines for withdrawal.

Bannon, who was President Trump’s chief strategist into the summer, sought to directly refute Petraeus when he appeared at the conference later in the day. “There’s nobody in the United States that wants to be engaged in combat operations, special forces operations, drone operations (for multiple generations),” he said. “That’s just not where the American people are. It’s not the way our country was founded or formed. … We’re prepared to be allies. What we don’t want is these countries to be protectorates. It’s not our fight.”

Read the full analysis at The Washington Post.

