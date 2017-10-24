Xi Jinping Joins Mao Zedong, Deng Xiaoping in Text of Chinese Communist Party Constitution

“Xi Jinping Thought” has officially become part of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) Constitution following days of codifying a three-hour speech by the Chinese leader asserting that “Socialism with Chinese characteristics” should replace Marxism.

“Xi Jinping Thought,” formally known as “Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era,” will also become a mandatory topic in Chinese schools, according to Chinese Education Minister Chen Baosheng.

advertisement

Chinese state outlet Xinhua published the text of the CPC resolution that amends the Constitution to include Xi Jinping’s name – a privilege granted only to Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Xi’s now permanent place in the party Constitution makes him the most powerful Chinese head of state since the last man to accomplish the feat, Deng.

The resolution enshrining “Xi Jinping Thought” into the Constitution repeatedly emphasizes the importance of “socialism with Chinese characteristics.”

“The Congress affirms that the culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics is a key part of socialism with Chinese characteristics,” one part reads.

Another:

The Congress approves the incorporation of the culture of socialism with Chinese characteristics into the Party Constitution, along with the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, the theoretical system of socialism with Chinese characteristics, and the system of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Part of the official text of the Chinese Communist Party Constitution now reads:

The Communist Party of China shall uphold its absolute leadership over the People’s Liberation Army and other people’s armed forces; implement Xi Jinping’s thinking on strengthening the military; strengthen the development of the People’s Liberation Army by enhancing its political loyalty, strengthening it through reform and technology, and running it in accordance with the law; build people’s forces that obey the Party’s command, can fight and win, and maintain excellent conduct; ensure that the People’s Liberation Army accomplishes its missions and tasks in the new era; foster a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation; uphold justice while pursuing shared interests; work to build a community with a shared future for mankind; follow the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration; and pursue the Belt and Road Initiative; use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to achieve unity in thinking and action; … keep firmly in mind the need to maintain political integrity, think in big-picture terms, uphold the leadership core, and keep in alignment, and firmly uphold the authority and centralized, unified leadership of the Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core.

The South China Morning Post notes that “China’s exceptionalism” is also part of the new Xi doctrine, suggesting the promotion of Chinese hegemony beyond what Western communist thought may provide.

Xi also delivered much shorter remarks on Tuesday during the closing session of the Congress.

“Living in such a great era, we are all the more confident and proud, and also feel the heavy weight of responsibility upon us,” he told party members. “In our Party, each and every one of us must always breathe the same breath as the people, share the same future, and stay truly connected to them.”

Follow Frances Martel on Facebook and Twitter.