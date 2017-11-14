North Korea at U.N: America ‘Hell Bent on Bringing Catastrophic Disaster to Humanity’

The North Korean ambassador to the United Nations has claimed that the United States “is hell-bent on bringing catastrophic disaster to humanity” as the Pentagon continues to carry out precautionary military exercises in the Korean Peninsula.

In a letter sent by North Korean U.N. Ambassador Ja Song-nam to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres obtained by Reuters, Ja accused the United States of “running amok for war exercises by introducing nuclear war equipment in and around the Korean Peninsula.”

advertisement

“The large-scale nuclear war exercises and blackmails, which the U.S. staged for a whole year without a break in collaboration with its followers to stifle our republic, make one conclude that the option we have taken was the right one and we should go along the way to the last,” Ja said, adding that the U.S. was “hell-bent on bringing catastrophic disaster to humanity.”

Ja issued his claim as the U.S. and South Korean militaries continue to conduct military exercises in the region with both military aircraft and major warships, in what South Korea claimed was an attempt to show Pyongyang any aggression can be repelled with “overwhelming force.”

Ja did not address increasingly violent rhetoric from Pyongyang in recent years, with the regime threatening to attack America with “an unimaginable strike at an unimaginable time” and turn the country into a “pile of ash.”

President Donald Trump is currently concluding his tour of Asia, which involved multiple discussions with regional leaders including Japenese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte regarding how to address the North Korean threat.

On Tuesday, Abe warned that despite North Korea’s failure to test a weapon since September, there was no sign the regime was scaling back its military plans and therefore talks would be futile.

“I believe that it continues to develop its weapons,” Abe said at a news conference in Manila. “There is no point for talks for the sake of talks.”

In a speech in Japan last weekend, Trump warned the region’s “tyrants and dictators” of overall American strength. “We dominate the sky. We dominate the sea. We dominate the land and space,” Trump said.

In a tweet on Sunday, Trump said that Kim Jong-un had insulted him by calling him “old,” while he had “tried so hard” to be friends with the tyrant and never call him “short and fat.”

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.