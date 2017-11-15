North Korea state media declared that President Donald Trump had been “sentenced to death by the Korean people” on Wednesday following Trump’s latest attack on North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un on Twitter.

“The worst crime for which he can never be pardoned is that he dared malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership of the DPRK,” an editorial by North Korea’s state-run newspaper Rodong Sinmun read. “Trump, who is no more than an old slave of money, dared point an accusing finger at the sun. He should know that he is just a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people.”

The editorial went on to state, “He will be forced to pay dearly for his blasphemy any moment,” and noted that “[t]he second on the list of his hideous crimes is that he malignantly hurt the dignified DPRK and Korean-style socialist system.” It added, “The third of his thrice-cursed crimes is that he spouted a load of rubbish to paint a black picture of the happy life of the great Korean people.”

Trump mockingly tweeted at Kim from Vietnam, towards the end of his historic Asia tour last week, saying, “Why would Kim Jong-Un insult me by calling me ‘old,’ when I would NEVER call him ‘short and fat’?”:

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Also last week, President Trump delivered a powerful speech to South Korea’s legislative body where he vowed to defend the United States and its allies against Pyongyang’s aggression.

“All responsible nations must join forces to isolate the brutal regime” in North Korea, Trump said. “You cannot support, you cannot supply, you cannot accept,” he said, adding that “we will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction. We will not be intimidated. And we will not let the worst atrocities in history be repeated here, on this ground we fought and died so hard to secure.”

North Korea threatens to wipe out the United States using nuclear weapons on a regular basis through its state media. However, for the first time in September, the nation openly threatened an electromagnetic pulse (EMP) strike on the United States.

North Korean U.N. Ambassador Ja Song Nam issued a letter to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday in which he blamed the United States for the causing what it described as “the worst ever situation” following a series of joint military exercises by the U.S. and South Korea. The U.S. has deployed nuclear war equipment and is ready to strike should North Korea initiate an act of war.

Also on Monday, a North Korean soldier attempted to gain freedom by dashing across the Joint Security Area, or the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), located at the 38th parallel, in an attempt to defect to South Korea. The soldier was reportedly shot five times but made it to freedom and is recovering.

