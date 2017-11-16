Venezuela’s Ousted Attorney General at International Criminal Court: Maduro ‘Must Pay’

Venezuela’s former Chavista attorney general Luisa Ortega Díaz appeared at the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday to provide evidence against the Maduro regime of crimes against humanity.

“Nicolás Maduro and his government should pay for these crimes against humanity just as they must also pay for the hunger, misery, and hardship they’ve inflicted on the Venezuelan people,” she told reporters outside the court.

Ortega turned up outside the court carrying large files of papers, which she later confirmed were over 1,000 pieces of evidence including forensic reports, witness interviews, and expert testimony linking the country’s security forces to over 8,000 murders since 2015.

Security forces also stand accused of carrying out incidents of torture, extrajudicial killings, and arbitrary arrest, mainly against political dissidents. Some of the killings were a result of the government-led crackdown on the protest movements that rocked the country between April and July that left at least 125 people dead.

“(They happened) under the orders of the executive branch, as part of a social cleansing plan carried out by the government,” she said. “Nicolás Maduro and his government must pay for this.”

#ENVIVO Acabo de denunciar al Gobierno de Maduro ante la Corte Penal Internacional por crímenes de lesa humanidad https://t.co/8BMeM1pHRI — Luisa Ortega Díaz (@lortegadiaz) November 16, 2017