North Korea on Trump National Security Strategy: U.S. ‘a Corpse Going to the Grave’

North Korea’s communist regime has finally responded to President Donald Trump’s National Security Strategy (NSS) with a statement from its Foreign Ministry condemning the document as “a typical outcome of the Yankee-style arrogance” and dismissing all of America as “a corpse.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesman’s statement, released Friday, called the NSS a “criminal document which clearly reflects the gangster-like nature of Trump who likes to create trouble and fish in that troubled waters.” The NSS, which highlights multiple threats that North Korea poses to America’s safety, was typical of “Yankee-style arrogance seeking total subordination,” the statement argued.

In addition to attacking Trump, the Foreign Ministry dismissed America entirely, accusing “previous U.S. administrations” of throwing “all the agreements reached with us into a garbage can like waste paper” and protesting the use of the term “rogue state” against them.

“The gang of Trump likes to pose itself as if its country is a world superpower. However, the U.S. is nothing but a corpse going to the grave,” it concludes.

Nothing in the statement suggests that North Korea is ready to enter dialogue regarding an end to its illegal nuclear program. On the contrary, the spokesman insists that nuclear weapons are necessary “to defend our sovereignty and rights to existence and development in the face of ever increased hostile moves and nuclear threats and blackmail of the U.S.”

In addition to releasing this statement, North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) published some quotes allegedly from dictator Kim Jong-un himself.

“Although grave challenges that should not be overlooked face us, we neither feel disappointed nor are afraid of them but are optimistic about progress of our revolution under this situation,” Kim reportedly said at a political conference this week. He “stressed that nobody can deny the entity of the DPRK which rapidly emerged as a strategic state capable of posing a substantial nuclear threat to the U.S.”

President Trump’s National Security Strategy warns that the “rogue regime in North Korea” is “rapidly accelerating its cyber, nuclear, and ballistic missile programs,” threatening to target the United States with its new technology. It notes that Washington is “deploying a layered missile defense system focused on North Korea and Iran to defend our homeland against missile attacks.”

The strategy text takes up most of its time, however, focusing on threats America faces from China, Russia, and radical Islamic terrorists. China initially dismissed the NSS as “a big joke” in its state-run media, but later this week, published a story arguing that being branded a “strategic competitor” was a liability for the Chinese communists because the nation was simply not prepared for head-on competition with the United States. The NSS specifically accuses China of flagrant intellectual property theft, predatory concerning practices in the developing world, and other behaviors that damage America’s economic viability on the global stage.

