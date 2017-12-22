Somali Al-Shabaab Deploying ‘Beautiful Women’ as Spies Against African Troops

Jihadists from one of the deadliest jihadist organizations in Africa, al-Shabaab, are deploying beautiful female spies against security forces combating the al-Qaeda affiliate in a Kenyan region that borders Somalia.

Although al-Shabaab is primarily based in Somalia, the terrorist group operates in various East African countries.

Local security officers speaking on condition of anonymity told the Star in Kenya, “The women seek sexual relationships with them with the aim of getting their secrets.”

Jihadist groups are known for exploiting women, forcing them into becoming sex slaves, human shields, and suicide bombers, among other things.

Joseph Kanyiri, a top local security official, indicated that al-Shabaab had employed a similar tactic in the past, using women as spies.

“Last year, we arrested two women in Kiunga, who were spying for the terror group,” revealed Kanyiri.

According to the U.S. Department of State, there are “several thousand” jihadists fighting on behalf of al-Shabaab.

Al-Shabaab is considered one of the deadliest and prolific terrorist groups in the world.

In 2016, the Somalia-based group kidnapped 375 people and carried out 332 attacks, killing 741 people and wounding 921 injured, reported DOS.

The al-Qaeda-linked group is known to threaten the United States.

In March, al-Shabaab released a propaganda video condemning the United States as the “satan of our time.”

The jihadists urge Islam adherents to “fulfill the obligation of jihad” and expel the “global coalition of disbelievers” that includes America and other Western countries from Muslim lands.

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered the American military to boost airstrikes against the Somali group, prompting the jihadist organization to threaten attacks against U.S. interests.

The American military has been providing assistance to the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), equipping and training local troops.

American Gen. Thomas Waldhauser, the top U.S. commander in the region, told lawmakers in March:

Our advise, assist, and accompany efforts, paired with our deliberate targeting of top-level al-Shabaab leadership, have had a significant impact in degrading al-Shabaab’s effectiveness in East Africa, but those two efforts are not enduring solutions to Somalia’s problems.

The AMISOM coalition includes Somalia, Uganda, Burundi, Djibouti, Kenya, and Ethiopia. Some U.S. troops have paid the ultimate price fighting in Somalia.

Although al-Shabaab is the most prominent terrorist group in Somalia, ISIS is “growing significantly in strength,” reaching up to 200 terrorists already this year, the United Nations reported.