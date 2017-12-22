Top Marine General Says ‘There’s a War Coming’

This article by Josh Delk first appeared at The Hill:

The commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen. Robert Neller, told troops Thursday that “there’s a war coming” and urged them to be prepared.

“I hope I’m wrong, but there’s a war coming,” Neller told Marines stationed in Norway, during a visit there, according to Military.com. “You’re in a fight here, an informational fight, a political fight, by your presence,” he added.

The commandant pointed to Russia and the Pacific theater as the next major areas of conflict, predicting a “big-ass fight” in the future.

“Just remember why you’re here,” he said. “They’re watching. Just like you watch them, they watch you. We’ve got 300 Marines up here; we could go from 300 to 3,000 overnight. We could raise the bar.”

Neller’s visit comes amid tensions between Russia and NATO allies. Russia warned neighboring Norway that the presence of American troops could hurt relations, after Norway decision to host a new unit of U.S. soldiers through the end of 2018.