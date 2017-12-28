Argentina: Judge Deems Death of Prosecutor Who Linked Iran to Terror Attack a ‘Violent’ Murder

A federal judge in Argentina has deemed the death of a prosecutor who accused high-ranking government officials, including the former president, of covering up Iran’s involvement in the nation’s deadliest terror attack as an aggravated homicide.

“The death of Prosecutor [Alberto] Nisman was not a suicide, and was brought about by a third party and in a painful manner,” Judge Julian Ercolini noted in the ruling.

The judge’s verdict marks the first time an Argentine judge has described the death of public prosecutor Alberto Nisman as a murder.

In the ruling, the judge reveals in Spanish that, “Judge Ercolini prosecuted Diego Lagomarsino in the case for the death of prosecutor Nisman. He is considered a necessary participant [accessory] in the crime of simple homicide aggravated by the use of weapons.”

Lagomarsino, an IT security expert who worked for Nisman, has insisted that the prosecutor requested his gun.

However, the judge’s ruling deduced that the death of Nisman was “violent” caused by a “perforating lesion” on the head “compatible with a projectile injury from a firearm.”

Authorities have also accused several government officials, including former president and current Argentine senator Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, of breach of duties and cover-up in connection to the Iranians accused of the 1994 attack on the Jewish center in Argentina—Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA).

Iran’s narco-terror proxy Hezbollah is widely believed to have played a pivotal role in carrying out the terrorist attack with backing from Iran.

CNN reports, “Nisman was found dead in his Buenos Aires apartment on January 18, 2015, from a gunshot wound to his head. Days earlier, he had filed a report accusing former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and other officials of covering up Iran’s involvement in a 1994 Jewish community center bombing that left 85 people dead and more than 300 wounded.”

Former President Fernández de Kirchner and her supporters have long argued that Nisman killed himself.

Nisman allegedly discovered that the former Argentine president and her Foreign Minister Héctor Timerman concealed Iran’s involvement in what was considered the deadliest terrorist attack in the Western Hemisphere before 9/11, all “to boost trade—specifically, oil imports and grain exports—with the Islamic republic,” notes CNN.

The Fernández de Kirchner administration maintains its innocence.