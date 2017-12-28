Islamic State Fighter Calls on Muslims to Exploit 2nd Amendment for Terror Attacks

An alleged ISIS fighter with an American accent and one leg, identified as Abu Salih al-Amriki, used a web video to call on Muslims to “take advantage of the gun laws” in America to carry out terror attacks.

The man also denounced President Donald Trump, according to reports.

The fighter appeared in a propaganda video released on Wednesday saying Trump’s war on Islam was making the US more vulnerable to terror attacks and would help fuel support globally. Using the name Abu Salih al-Amriki, the fighter wore khaki fatigues and had a gun strapped to him as he condemned President Trump for playing up a clash of civilizations.

The Daily Mail quoted extensively from the video:

“You entered into the White House on the back of your crusader rhetoric, which the fake media has pressured you to tone down,” he said in the video, speaking in what sounded like a New York City-area accent. “Your feelings and hatred towards Islam has already been revealed … you are now witnessing your fake victory.” “Your war against Islam has only made your homeland more vulnerable and your society is cracking into chaos.” He referred to President Trump as a “dog of Rome.”

According to a report in the Washington Post, the SITE intelligence group published the video:

The FBI had no immediate comment on the man’s identity nor the potential threat of his entreaties to violence. Tyler Houlton, a spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security, said the agency “is aware of numerous online terrorist threats” and routinely works with its partners to analyze threats and respond. The possibility that Islamic State followers in the United States will acquire powerful weapons by legal means has been a growing concern of American counterterrorism officials. Last week, the outgoing director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Nicholas Rasmussen, told reporters that U.S. gun laws are undermining efforts to protect the country from mass-casualty attacks. “We find ourselves in a more dangerous situation because our population of violent extremists has no difficulty gaining access to weapons that are quite lethal,” Rasmussen said. “I wish that weren’t so.”

The Post also could be said to have reported the news with something of an anti-Second Amendment bent as evidenced by the quotes above.