Russia Condemns Japan for Deploying U.S. Missile System

Russia blasted Japan’s decision to deploy a U.S.-made missile defense system as a blow to Moscow’s relationship with Tokyo on Thursday, arguing that the move also constitutes a violation by Washington of a prominent control treaty.

“Actions like these are in direct contradiction to the priority of building military and political trust between Russia and Japan, and, unfortunately, will impact in a negative way on the whole atmosphere in bilateral relations, including negotiations over the peace treaty problem,” declared Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, reports Reuters.

“In practice, it will mean one more breach of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty by the Americans with, in fact, Japan’s assistance”, added the Kremlin official.

Reuters explains that Japan is expected to enhance their ballistic missile defense system with U.S.-manufactured ground-based Aegis radar stations and interceptors to counteract the growing threat from North Korea.

Russia and Japan have never formally declared their World War II hostilities over due to a dispute over a group of islands in the Pacific.

The murderous regime of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un has intentionally fired missiles that have fallen into the Sea of Japan as it tests its capabilities to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) able to carry a nuclear load.

In late November, the dictator “personally supervised” a missile that landed off the coast of Japan.

“The test-fire of the inter-continental ballistic rocket Hwasong-15 was successfully conducted on November 29 under the guidance of Kim Jong-un,” reported the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). “Kim Jong-un personally supervised the whole course of the test-fire.”

Japan tracked the missile as it reached a 2,485-mile peak height before flying down and crashing into the Sea of Japan.

At the time, Japanese experts cautioned that, if launched at a lower angle, the missile could reach almost all of the U.S. mainland.

“We’ll take utmost efforts to protect the public,” Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe vowed after a North Korean missile flew over Japan’s territory in late August, marking a significant escalation of dictator Kim’s provocative behavior.

North Korea has repeatedly threatened the United States.