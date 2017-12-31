Photos: ‘Khamenei Shame on You’: Violence in Iran as Riot Police Confront Protesters

The regime controlling state sponsor of terror Iran has organized “rallies” to counter the largest anti-establishment protests since 2009, prompting clashes between demonstrators and the regime’s security forces who have reportedly killed at least two protesters.



“Two protesters have reportedly been shot dead as clashes broke out between anti-government demonstrators and police for the third day in several Iranian cities and towns,” reports Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). “A video posted on social media on December 30 purported to show two protesters after they were shot dead by riot police in the western town of Dorud.”

Although RFE/RL was unable to verify the authenticity of the video, Voice of America (VOA) reportedly identified the victims as Hamzeh Lashni and Hossein Reshno.

ویدئوی جدیدی از تیراندازی و اصابت گلوله به تجمع کنندگان در شهر #دورود منتشر شده است. pic.twitter.com/IvtW3A99xL — RadioFarda راديوفردا (@RadioFarda_) December 30, 2017

دستکم دو نفر در شهر #دورود هدف گلوله قرار گرفته و کشته شدند pic.twitter.com/jCoPdzxCUA — RadioFarda راديوفردا (@RadioFarda_) December 30, 2017

While a surge in prices of basic food supplies and alleged corruption fueled anti-government protesters, state-sponsored rallies were reportedly intended to mark the end of the tensions that gripped the country in 2009 after a disputed presidential election.

“Saturday’s protests, in fact, coincided with state-sponsored rallies staged across the Islamic Republic to mark the final suppression of the 2009 unrest by security forces, with mass pro-government events in Tehran and Mashhad, Iran’s second city,” notes Reuters, adding, “Videos posted on social media from the western town of Dorud showed two young men lying motionless on the ground, covered with blood, and a voiceover said they had been shot dead by riot police firing on protesters.”

Despite facing oppression at the hands of security forces deployed by the Iranian regime, the anti-government rallies have reportedly spread to various cities, including the Iranian capital Tehran, where demonstrators have been chanting slogans against the Islamic establishment and Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Media reports suggest some protesters set ablaze some government buildings and police vehicles.

بر اساس این تصاویر که گفته می‌شود در #مشهد اتفاق افتاده، موتور یکی از موتورسواران نیروی انتظامی در پارک ملت این شهر به آتش کشیده می‌شود pic.twitter.com/F7GbJVWk4a — BBC Persian (@bbcpersian) December 30, 2017

“Seyed Ali [Khamenei] shame on you. Leave The Country Alone,” protesters chanted at the university, referring to Iran’s Supreme Leader, a video obtained by RFE/FL purportedly shows.

پاره کردن عکس رهبر جمهوری اسلامی به دست معترضان در #تهران#تجمع‌های_اعتراضی pic.twitter.com/eD9MqAeOKj — RadioFarda راديوفردا (@RadioFarda_) December 30, 2017

“We’ve seen pictures of [Khamenei] ripped from the billboards at the sides of streets. We’ve heard protesters call for his overthrow,” said CNN international diplomatic editor Nic Robertson. “This is something different. This is something the regime is going to take very seriously.”

تجمع شماری از معترضان در مقابل دانشگاه تهران. شنبه ۹ دی

بر پایه تصاویر و ویدئوهای منتشرشده در شبکه‌های اجتماعی، شماری از معترضان روز شنبه با تجمع در برابر #دانشگاه تهران شعارهایی ضدحکومتی سر دادند. pic.twitter.com/a0w059TZ3h — RadioFarda راديوفردا (@RadioFarda_) December 30, 2017

In other videos posted on social media, protesters are chanting, “Death to the dictator” and “The nation is struggling in poverty; the leader is trying to act as God.”

Iran’s Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri, an ally of Iran’s President Hassan Rohani, responded to the protests in a move described as unusual, pointed out RFE/FL.

“Those who are behind such events will burn their own fingers. They think they will hurt the government by doing so,” he warned.