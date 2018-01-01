Millions of people across the globe took to the streets for New Year celebrations on Sunday as the world welcomed the start of 2018.

Most celebrations involved a firework display, although some cities used the occasion for overt political messaging. Here is a round-up:

New York

In New York, thousands of revelers congregated in Times Square as the city’s iconic glittering crystal ball marked the occasion, in what was reportedly the second-coldest New Year’s Eve on record.

WATCH: The ball drops over Times Square, New York to ring in the new year. #FoxNews2018 pic.twitter.com/rLCyuIGalD — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 1, 2018

Moscow

In Moscow, the New Year was also celebrated with a fireworks display over the Kremlin, as President Vladimir Putin called on Russians to be considerate with one another.

“Say the most cherished words to each other, forgive mistakes and resentment, admit love, warm up with care and attention,” Putin said in his New Year message. “Let the trust and mutual understanding always accompany us.”

London

In the United Kingdom, over 100,000 people watched the firework display from banks of the River Thames for a 12-minute firework display. The iconic clock tower Big Ben, which is currently under restoration operations, was turned back on for the occasion.

Happy New Year! From Sydney to New York, Pyongyang to London – this is how the world welcomed #2018 pic.twitter.com/BXgtpQvz5S — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 1, 2018

Beijing

Although the Chinese New Year celebrations typically take place in February, Beijing joined in the festivities with another impressive firework display.

Many Chinese braved freezing temperatures for a celebration at the city’s Yongdingmen Gate, an iconic building used as the city’s gate during the Ming dynasty-era.

LIVE: Cheers to 2018! Beijing rings in the new year with a countdown celebration. #HappyNewYear https://t.co/JvpvwiMTRB — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) December 31, 2017

Sydney

In Sydney, celebrations centered around the city’s harbor in a multi-million dollar display. The celebrations even became political, as multi-colored fireworks flew from the Sydney Harbour Bridge before finishing with a flowing rainbow river, a tribute to Australia’s historic same-sex marriage vote.

HAPPY 2018 🎆🎆🎆! Sydney, Australia rings in the new year with spectacular fireworks show. https://t.co/gMThKtjudK pic.twitter.com/0kfjhMOmki — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2017

Dubai

In Dubai, huge crowds came to admire the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. Authorities hosted a record-breaking LED light show rather than fireworks. The show broke a Guinness World Record for the largest ever laser light and sound show on a single structure.

The display, which took place on east side of the tower, included Arabic calligraphy, geometric designs, and a portrait of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the first president of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

HAPPY NEW YEAR: Dubai counts down the seconds to 2018 with a humongous building-sized display. Follow all the celebrations live from around the world: https://t.co/fTMfaxjvF3 pic.twitter.com/Fpk0uACeT2 — ABC News (@ABC) December 31, 2017

Pyongyang

Authorities in North Korea treated their citizens to a war-themed firework display as the country continues the aggressive expansion of its nuclear program.

“The entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk,” said dictator Kim Jong-Un in his New Year message. “This is the reality, not a threat.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.