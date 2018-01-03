Iranians Stage Rallies Around the World in Solidarity with Protesters

TOPSHOT - Protesters hold placards reading 'Support Iranians risen up against the religious dictatorship' as they stand behind a portrait of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani with shoe marks over it during a demonstration in support of the Iranian people amid a wave of protests spreading throughout Iran, on January 3, 2018, in Paris. Violent demonstrations have rocked Iran since December 28, 2017, leaving at least 21 people dead, with protests that started over the economy turning against the Islamic regime as a whole. The wave of demonstrations, that kicked off in second city Mashhad on December 28 and quickly spread, is the biggest in the tightly controlled country since unrest over a disputed election in 2009. / AFP PHOTO / Lionel BONAVENTURE (Photo credit should read LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images)
LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP/Getty Images

by Adelle Nazarian3 Jan 20180

Hundreds of people throughout the world are participating in protests in a show of solidarity with the Iranian people who have risen up against the Islamic Republic of Iran’s restrictive regime.

Protesters gathered outside the Iranian consulate in Hamburg, Germany, on Wednesday:

According to the Agence France Presse (AFP), “Some 40 people demonstrated near the Iranian embassy in Paris to call for an end to Tehran’s ‘interference’ in Syria and Lebanon.” Around the same time, approximately 100 protesters opposed to the regime gathered near the Iranian embassy in Berlin in solidarity with the people marching in Iran.

In London, hundreds of people reportedly protested outside of the Iranian embassy there.

Iranian-Israelis flew flags and stood in solidarity with Iranians by the Western Wall in Israel’s eternal capital city, Jerusalem.

A rally is scheduled to take place in D.C. on Saturday, January 6.

So far, reports indicate at least 20 people have died over the course of the seven-day protests.

On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence tweeted that protesters in Iran should know “there’s bipartisan support in America for the freedom-loving people of Iran who continue to fight against their government’s corruption and tyranny.”

President Donald Trump tweeted: “Such respect for the people of Iran as they try to take back their corrupt government. You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!”

Also on Wednesday, General Mohammad Ali Jafari, chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), announced the “end of the sedition” of protesting.

“Today we can announce the end of the sedition,” Jafari said, quoted on the IRGC’s website. “A large number of the trouble-makers at the center of the sedition, who received training from counter-revolutionaries … have been arrested and there will be firm action against them,” he reportedly said.

Breitbart News reported that “Several key advisers to former President Barack Obama have poured scorn on President Donald Trump’s support for the protests sweeping Iran in recent days” and urged him to “be quiet” like Obama had.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.