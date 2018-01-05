CDC Holding Nuclear War Preparation Briefing Amidst North Korea Furor

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have responded to the growing tensions between the US and North Korea by scheduling a nuclear war preparation briefing.

In light of President Donald Trump’s ongoing public conflict with North Korean “Supreme Leader” Kim Jong-un, the CDC has scheduled an official briefing for January 16 designed to advise the public on preparations for the potential of nuclear war.

While the CDC has admitted that “a nuclear detonation is unlikely,” they assert that such an event “would have devastating results and there would be limited time to take critical protection steps,” concluding that “despite the fear surrounding such an event, planning and preparation can lessen deaths and illness.” By way of example, they claim that “most people don’t realize that sheltering in place for at least 24 hours is crucial to saving lives and reducing exposure to radiation.”

The briefing will be led by two specialists: The National Center for Environment Health’s Chief of Radiation Studies, Robert Whitcomb, as well as the Food and Drug Administration’s Radiation Safety Officer and Senior Adviser for Health Physics, Capt. Michael Noska.

With any luck, the advice will be better informed than poor old Bert the Turtle:

