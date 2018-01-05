Iran’s Khamenei Tweets Black Lives Matter Hashtag to Attack U.S.

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei evoked the radical Black Lives Matter movement last week in a tweet slamming the United States for committing supposed “oppression” of “black women, men, & children for no justifiable reason.”

In a tweet sent from his account, Khamenei wrote, “The U.S. gov. commits oppression inside the U.S., too. U.S. police murder black women, men, & children for no justifiable reason, and the murderers are acquitted in U.S. courts. This is their judicial system! And they slam other countries’ and our country’s judicial system. # BLM“:

The U.S. gov. commits oppression inside the U.S., too. U.S. police murder black women, men, & children for no justifiable reason, and the murderers are acquitted in U.S. courts. This is their judicial system! And they slam other countries’ and our country’s judicial system. #BLM — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) December 27, 2017

This is not Khamenei’s first time commenting on the incident that originated in Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014 when Michael Brown was shot and killed. The police officer responsible did not receive criminal charges.

In 2014, Khamenei tweeted, “ # Jesus endured sufferings to oppose tyrants who had put humans in hell in this world& the hereafter while he backed the oppressed. # Ferguson“:

#Jesus endured sufferings to oppose tyrants who had put humans in hell in this world& the hereafter while he backed the oppressed. #Ferguson — Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) December 28, 2014

Earlier that same year, he tweeted, “Today like previous years, African-Americans are still under pressure, oppressed and subjected to discrimination. # Ferguson“:

In a Christmas Eve tweet, he compared the Ferguson shooting to the Palestinian people in Gaza, writing, “If # Jesus were among us today he wouldn’t spare a second to fight the arrogants&support the oppressed. # Ferguson # Gaza“:

It is not uncommon for Islamists to align with left-wing groups and ideologies.

Iran has a track record of not providing its political prisoners with fair trials or access to proper defense attorneys. It is also known for its egregious human rights abuses and discriminating against minorities, including members of the LGBT community, Christians, Baha’is, and Jews.

Iran is the world’s largest state-sponsor of terrorism, funding Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthi rebels in Syria, to name a few.

Breitbart News documented a list of the chaos and terror the Iranian regime and its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have reaped in the Middle East region since it came to power in 1979 after Iran’s late Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi was overthrown and replaced with radical Islamic hardliner Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

