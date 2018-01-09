Report: Iran Using Social Media ‘Bots’ to Downplay Protests

Anti-regime Iranians intent on seeing the dismantling of Iran’s Islamic regime have gone to war against pro-regime loyalists over social media, reportedly using bots to saturate Twitter and Instagram with propaganda against those seeking true democracy and freedom.

According to the BBC, the regime and its loyalists created dozens—if not hundreds—of “Twitter bots whose job ranged from calling widely shared videos of rallies fake to discouraging potential protesters from joining rallies.” The BBC noted that “the accounts have no more than a handful of followers, which happen to be similar bot accounts.”

One such account tweeted, “I’ve just arrived and no one is here. Why are you lying?”

As tens of thousands of protesters take to the streets throughout various cities in Iran to call for an end to Iran’s regime, Tehran’s central government has attempted to crush the movement by spreading propaganda to counter the movement.

The regime reportedly deployed thousands of people to hold pro-government rallies across Iran last week. While anti-regime protesters shouted slogans such as “Death to the Dictator” and “Death to Rouhani,” pro-regime plants chanted, “Death to American mercenaries.”

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s Broadcasting (IRIB) has shown scenes of its loyalists roaming through the streets strutting pro-regime flags and uttering favorable slogans into the homes of millions of Iranians. These individuals have also carried signs loyal to the Iranian regime and chanted, “The blood in our veins is a gift to our leader” and “We will not leave our leader alone.” The loyalists shouted their support for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who the day before blamed the protests on outside agitators.

President Donald Trump must decide by this Friday whether he will decertify the Iran nuclear Deal (JCPOA).

Everyday Iranians pushed forward, calling for the fall of the regime using social media to portray the truth:

TEHRAN- Student leader Soheil Aqazadeh dies under torture in Evin Prison, his father claims.

Soheil, aged 21, was among over 400 Tehran University students arrested by Islamic Security during #IranProtests . At least 90 students are still held without charge. — Amir Taheri (@AmirTaheri4) January 8, 2018

Not good: 23 years old #SinaGhanbari who was arrested during #IranProtests & sent 2 #Evin Prison has died in custody on Jan 6 of ‘unknown causes’. ‘The world is watching’ the repression of peaceful protesters by the Khomeinist Regime! Reported by Darya Safai@FoxNews @AlArabiya — Walid Phares (@WalidPhares) January 8, 2018

Regime reportedly has arrested over 2,000 people and killed dozens in crackdown on #IranProtests. America and the free world must stand with peaceful Iranians exercising their universal right to speak out against the regime's corruption and repression. #ExpressionNotOppression https://t.co/FsTVG8xqX7 — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) January 8, 2018

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.