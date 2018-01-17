Donald Trump: ‘Russia Is Not Helping Us at All with North Korea’

President Donald Trump is blaming Russia for failing to ratchet up economic pressure on North Korea.

“Russia is not helping us at all with North Korea,” Trump said during an Oval Office interview with Reuters White House reporter Steve Holland.

Trump also complained that Russia was filling in the economic gaps caused by any efforts by China to pressure North Korea.

“What China is helping us with, Russia is denting,” Trump said. “In other words, Russia is making up for some of what China is doing.”

But Trump admitted that the United States did not have a good relationship with Russia thanks to the ongoing hysteria from Democrats and the media over the Russian “collusion” investigation.

“He can do a lot,” Trump said when asked about Russian President Vladimir Putin. “But unfortunately we don’t have much of a relationship with Russia, and in some cases it’s probable that what China takes back, Russia gives. So the net result is not as good as it could be.”

Trump declined to say whether he had spoken to Kim Jong-un personally about the conflict or whether the administration was considering a limited military strike against the rogue regime.

“We’re playing a very, very hard game of poker and you don’t want to reveal your hand,” he said.