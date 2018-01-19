Jamie Glazov: The Lies of Hijab Girl Hoax

In this new Jamie Glazov Moment, Jamie discusses an incident in Canada in which a Muslim girl falsely claimed someone attacked her with scissors and tried to cut her hijab. The incident caused a national furor and the girl received support from leftist Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before police confirmed that they had found no evidence to support the claim that the attack ever happened.
