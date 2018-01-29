Iran Claims Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Fighting Islamic State Within Iran’s Borders

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed this week that the Islamic State (ISIS) has killed three of its soldiers during clashes in Iran’s southwestern Fars Province.

At least 16 Islamic State fighters have reportedly been captured by the IRGC and two of them were able to escape.

The Sunni-majority Islamic State has stepped up its efforts to attack Shiite-dominated Iran.

“The terrorists wanted to carry out attacks on border towns and in the center of the country,” General Mohammad Pakpour, head of the IRGC land forces, was quoted as saying on the IRGC’s Sepahnews website on January 27, according to Radio Free Europe.

The Islamic State fighters reportedly entered Iran through its border with Iraq, where Iran has a strong presence.

In June, the Islamic State claimed responsibility for an unprecedented double terrorist attack on Iran’s Parliament building and the iconic shrine of the late founder of the Islamic Republic and leader of the 1979 revolution, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.

The terrorist attack left at least 17 people dead and dozens more injured.

During the annual World Economic Forum in Davos last week, King Abdullah II of Jordan reportedly commended Saudi Arabia’s role in curbing Iran‘s destabilizing influence and “meddling in the region.” According to Al Jazeera, King Abdullah said, “We believe in Jordan that dialogue is the best way to solve problems, but the policy of Iran poses major challenges in Syria, Lebanon and Yemen.”

In response, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghassemi said Sunday that King Abdullah’s comments were “unfair.” The Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA) reportedly quoted him saying the world “cannot deny Iran’s stabilizing role, relentless efforts in fight against terrorism and its contribution to establishing security in the region.” Ghassemi reportedly added, “Such remarks only benefit the ill-wishers, occupiers and aggressors who cannot put up with the peace, economic development, territorial integrity and national sovereignty of the states in this sensitive region of the world.”

