North Korea: Trump Has ‘Nasty Smell,’ Should Be ‘Urgently Sent to Lunatics Asylum’

North Korean state media published reports Wednesday claiming President Donald Trump has a “nasty smell” and should “urgently be sent to a lunatics asylum.”

In a typically outlandish tirade titled, “Donald Trump Should Be Urgently Sent to Lunatics Asylum,” state newspaper Rodong Sinmun makes a number of rebuttals to Trump’s recent State of the Union address, where he shed light on North Korea’s appalling human rights record.

“In the recent ‘State of the Union Address,’ old lunatic Trump said that the DPRK is threatening the U.S. mainland by ‘reckless nuclear and missile pursuit,'” the article reads. “Not content with slandering the DPRK over ‘degeneration’ and ‘oppression,’ he took issue with the non-existent ‘human rights.'”

“This is the intolerable politically-motivated provocation and tyrannical blackmail of the boss of gangsters and hysteric fit of a lunatic against the DPRK,” it continues.

Trump, whose State of the Union address won plaudits from across the political spectrum, told the story of North Korean defector Ji Seong-Ho, who suffered starvation, torture, and the amputation of his legs as he tried to escape the communist state. Ji was a guest at the event and held up his old crutches in a defiant gesture against the regime.

The article goes on to claim that Trump cannot rid himself of the “nasty smell” from his “dirty body,” and warns that the U.S. could be close to its “final destruction.”

“No matter how desperately Trump may try to defame the dignified and just system in the DPRK with worst invectives, he can not deodorize nasty smell from his dirty body woven with frauds, sexual abuses, and all other crimes nor keep the U.S. from rushing to the final destruction,” it reads.

It is not the first time that the North has directly attacked Trump, last week describing him as a “lustful old man” overseeing the “worst barren land of human rights.”

Trump himself has directly insulted Kim Jong-un, describing him as “short and fat,” an insult to which North Korea claimed Trump has been “sentenced to death” by the Korean people.

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

Trading insults has long been a popular tactic used by Pyongyang, who wish to portray their strength as they continue to expand their nuclear program and threaten war against America.

North Korea is currently undergoing a minor improvement in relations with the South, the U.S.’s closest regional ally, as the two countries engage in joint efforts for the upcoming Winter Olympics. However, little evidence has emerged so far that it will deter the North’s warmongering aggression in the region.

