North Korea: Trump America First Policy ‘Queer as the Attempt of a Toad to Fly’

North Korean state media claimed in an article Friday that President Donald Trump’s policy agenda of “America First” is “queer” while also accusing him of “extremely vicious racism” in his first State of the Union address.

“In his State of the Union address, he spat out the sophism that ‘we are one team, one nation, and one family,’ but such an utterance is as queer as the attempt of a toad to fly in the sky as he made the U.S. seethe with hatred and anger by dint of his harsh migrant policy and extremely vicious racism in the past one year of his reign,” read an editorial in the propaganda outlet Pyongyang Times.

“Many around the world denounce Trump’s ‘America First’ as a source of evil that brings a new disaster to the world as well as to the United States,” it continues

The rogue communist state is known for its extraordinary provocative outbursts via state media outlets, many of which insult Trump directly or threaten to destroy the United States with a nuclear missile.

Last week, another state newspaper Rodong Sinmun also criticized Trump’s State of the Union address, arguing that he has a “nasty smell” and a “dirty body,” and that he should “urgently be sent to a lunatics asylum.”

“No matter how desperately Trump may try to defame the dignified and just system in the DPRK with worst invectives, he can not deodorize nasty smell from his dirty body woven with frauds, sexual abuses, and all other crimes nor keep the U.S. from rushing to the final destruction,” the article said.

Back in the United States, Trump’s State of the Union address won plaudits from across the political spectrum, in part for his recounting the story of North Korean defector Ji Seong-Ho, who suffered starvation, torture, and the amputation of his legs as he tried to escape the regime.

Ji, who was a guest at the address, held up his old crutches in a seemingly defiant gesture against the tyrannical regime.

While some in the media look fondly upon North Korea during the Olympics, I can't help but recall this from 2 weeks ago–one of the most powerful moments I've ever witnessed. Ji Seong-ho–once starved and tortured by the North Korean regime–now free. Remember his story. pic.twitter.com/6TxNxxrP0C — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) February 11, 2018

Trump himself has also taken to Twitter to insult Kim Jong-un, describing him as “short and fat,” an insult to which North Korea responded that Trump had been “sentenced to death” by the Korean people.

Why would Kim Jong-un insult me by calling me "old," when I would NEVER call him "short and fat?" Oh well, I try so hard to be his friend – and maybe someday that will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2017

North Korea is currently participating in joint efforts for the Winter Olympics alongside South Korea, despite the two countries still technically at war, sparking hope that some form of reconciliation might be achievable.

However, intelligence officials have warned that the regime remains “an increasing threat” despite its current charm offensive as it aggressively expands its nuclear capabilities.

