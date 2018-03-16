Report: Anti-Communist Cuban Rapper in Isolation Cell Starves Himself for a Week

A dissident reggaetón artist imprisoned after a Cuban government agent attacked him while using the internet has been placed in solitary confinement in prison and refused to eat or drink water for one week, his mother told the Miami-based news outlet Martí Noticias this week.

Henry Laso has adopted the Caribbean dance music genre as a medium of protest, publishing songs against dictator Raúl Castro and his late brother Fidel on YouTube and other social media before his arrest.

Mother Carmen Susana Martínez Álvarez told Martí that she has not been able to see her son for over a week and is not sure why he is being isolated within prison.

“It was not possible for me to see him [on Wednesday] because he had a disciplinary measure imposed,” she said communist law enforcement authorities told her. “He is in a punishment holding cell, scheduled to get out on the 16.”

“Everything indicates that he had problems with the prison warden,” she added, noting that he refused “water and food” for a week but had given up on the hunger strike due to health reasons. His father, Pedro Lazo, told Martí that he was behind bars for “a confrontation he had with an intelligence official on the street because of an accusation he made on the internet against this individual.”

Laso said his son “made the mistake of allowing them to provoke him” and was arrested after a group of police beat him into submission.

A week before his parents accused the government of locking him in solitary confinement, the Spain-based Diario de Cuba reported that he had been placed in a “punishment” cell for demanding medical attention after the beating that occured when he was arrested.

Laso has a long history of outspoken resistance to communism. Laso was arrested in February after a Cuban government official confronted him about using public WiFi—a luxury in Cuba which the government closely guards from anyone who may use it for political expression. Diario de Cuba reported about the arrest that Lazo used a knife to defend himself before being attacked by a mob of law enforcement officials. In Cuba, “police” officers often wear plain clothes and operate in large numbers, prepared to violently attack dissidents before their arrest.

Prior to that, Diario de Cuba notes that Laso was arrested on charges of “disrespect” (desacato)—a crime in Cuba—for publishing a hip-hop song on the internet about Fidel Castro. The song, titled “The False King,” attacks Castro for lying about being a communist (the song samples a soundbite of Castro saying “I am not a communist” in English) and destroying the future of Cuba’s youth.

“You lied to me, you faked it and you betrayed me,” he says in the lyrics. “I wanted to be your friend, I wanted to admire you, but you failed.”

“You told the Cuban people this revolution was by the people and for the people,” he continues, clarifying that the song is directed at Castro, saying, “The only traitor in Cuba is named Fidel Alejandro Castro Ruz.”

The song was posted on YouTube in January.