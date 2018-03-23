Taliban Invites Anti-U.S. Jihadists to Establish ‘an Islamic System and Reconciliation’

Taliban terrorists have expressed a willingness to talk peace and reconciliation with fellow jihadi organizations who share their position against the “foreign occupation” by U.S.-NATO troops.

In a recent statement issued via its official website, the terrorist group, which calls itself the “Islamic Emirate,” notes:

The Islamic Emirate wants to make it clear to everyone seeking an end to the ongoing tragedy (invasion of our country) and who do not support the invaders, be they Jihadi personalities or otherwise, to meet with the Political Office [in Qatar] to exchange views about ending foreign occupation, establishing an Islamic system and reconciliation.

Taliban terrorists urged leaders of former jihadi factions to join forces against the “occupiers.”

The statement came in response to peace talks proposal by Ismail Khan, a prominent jihadi leader and former governor of the western Afghan province of Herat.

Khan offered the Taliban that if they were not ready to negotiate peace with Kabul, they should discuss “a deal with the great family of jihad” to find a solution to the war.

“He was referring to Afghan Islamic organizations that waged jihad, or holy war, against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s,” reports Voice of America (VOA).

According to the Pentagon, the Afghanistan-Pakistan region is home to the “highest concentration” of U.S. and United Nations-designated terrorist groups in the world.

While staying silent on engaging in peace talks with Kabul in recent days, the narco-terrorist Taliban has left the door open for direct negotiations with the United States, noting that America controls the struggling unity government currently ruling Afghanistan.

The Taliban has repeatedly noted it believes the United States is in control of the Afghan government given the significant amount of money it devotes to keep it running.

For years, the Taliban has demanded that foreign forces pull out of the country before they engage in negotiations, but the U.S. has refused.

U.S. officials have insisted that the peace process should be Kabul-led and owned. Ghani has reportedly hinted at a withdrawal of U.S.-NATO troops but has not explicitly put that option on the table.

Some analysts suggest a residual American force is necessary to prevent the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) wing, a Taliban rival, from growing any further in the South Asia region.