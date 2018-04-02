Indian Police Searching for Baby-Kidnapping Monkey

Eastern Indian police forces are on the hunt for a monkey that kidnapped an infant right in front of its mother.

The mother did not even have time to wrest her child back before the monkey was gone. Tragically, the baby was found by a relative the next day, drowned in a well behind the family home.

While monkeys are known to sometimes steal and even attack humans, authorities have not seen another case like this one. The only other immediate association was a similar abduction and killing by another monkey in Malaysia.

According to one officer: “While monkeys attacking humans or entering houses in search of food are fairly common, this is the first case in which one has run away with a baby.” They hope to catch the dangerous creature “within a week” if at all possible.