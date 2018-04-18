Ugandan President Warns Against Oral Sex: ‘The Mouth is for Eating’

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni warned his citizens this week against the practice of fellatio, pointing out that the “mouth is for eating” rather than sexual activity.

“Let me take this opportunity to warn our people publicly about the wrong practices indulged in and promoted by some of the outsiders,” Museveni said in the Ugandan parliament. “The mouth is for eating, not for sex. We know the address of sex, we know where sex is.”

In 2014, Museveni also warned that oral sex could cause health problems like worms and Hepatitis B, using similar language to his remarks.

“One of the cultures that we detest is oral sex,” he said at the time. “The mouth is for picking food, not for sex. We know the address for sex. That address (the mouth) is not for sex.”

“It is not healthy. You can contract STD (sexually transmitted diseases),” he continued. “You push the mouth there, you can come back with worms and they enter your stomach because that is a wrong address. You can also contract Hepatitis B.”

That same year, Museveni signed the Anti-Homosexuality Act, which criminalizes gay sex with punishments of up to life imprisonment. Under the act, those who fail to report homosexuality activity are also subject to criminal charges.

Defending the act, Museveni claimed that homosexuality in Uganda had been promoted by “arrogant and careless Western groups that are coming in our schools and recruiting homosexuals into homosexuality and lesbianism.”

“I have failed to understand that you can fail to be attracted to all these beautiful women and be attracted to a man,” he said. “That is a really serious matter. There is something really wrong with you.”

Uganda’s treatment of gay people remains a major source of contention for Western countries and human rights groups, although Museveni has previously urged people not to push him on the matter.

“I advise friends from the West not to make this an issue because if they make it an issue the more they will lose,’’ he said. “This is social imperialism. To impose social values of one group on our society.”

“I would advise Western countries, this is a no-go area,’’ he said. “I don’t mind being on a collision course with the West. I am prepared.’’

Museveni, 73, has ruled Uganda since 1986 as leader of the extremist National Resistance Movement. He plans to run for a sixth term in 2021 following the approval of a bill that abolishes presidential age limits.

