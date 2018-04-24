Armenian Genocide: Erdogan Says Turkey Has ‘Responsibility’ to Share ‘Historical Pain’

People hold portraits of Armenian intellectuals - who were detained and deported in 1915 - during a rally on Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul on April 24, 2018, held to commemorate the 103nd anniversary of the 1915 mass killing of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire. - Armenians say up to 1.5 million people were killed during World War I as the Ottoman Empire was falling apart, a claim supported by many other countries. Turkey fiercely rejects the genocide label, arguing that 300,000 to 500,000 Armenians and at least as many Turks died in civil strife when Armenians rose up against their Ottoman rulers and sided with invading Russian troops. (Photo by BULENT KILIC / AFP) (Photo credit should read BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images)
BULENT KILIC/AFP/Getty Images

by Adelle Nazarian24 Apr 20180

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan remarked on Tuesday that Turkey has an “ethical responsibility to share the historical pain” of the country’s Armenian citizens but again refused to refer to the tragedy as a genocide as he observed the anniversary of the killings.

“It is Turkey’s conscientious and ethical responsibility to share the historical pain of our Armenian citizens,” said a statement signed by Erdoğan and read at the Istanbul Armenian Church on the 103rd anniversary of the mass murders. “We will continue to share your pain and try to resolve your problems in the future,” the statement added. It was reportedly read in Armenian and Turkish.

Erdogan has issued a statement on the Armenian genocide every year on April 24 since 2014.

The Hurriyet Daily noted, “In contrast with the stance of Armenia, its diaspora and numerous other countries, Ankara does not recognize the 1915 killings as ‘genocide,’ emphasizing that there were casualties ‘on both sides.'”

Turkey has repeatedly insisted that the murders of Armenians at the hands of the Ottoman Empire were merely a casualty of World War I and not targeted specifically at the ethnic population.

In his statement, Erdoğan reportedly also expressed “condolences to the Turkish nation over loss of lives of millions of Ottoman citizens due to wars, migrations, conflicts and diseases during the same period.”

Argentina, Belgium, Bolivia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Lebanon, Lithuania, Russia, and Uruguay are among nearly 30 countries that formally recognized the Armenian genocide.

While the number of Armenians who perished during the genocide remains under debate, Armenians say 1.5 million died, while Turkey suggests 300,000 perished.

