Rouhani to Trump: ‘You Are a Businessman’ and Know Nothing About Politics

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said in a speech Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump is a businessman and does not know anything about law or politics.

“He says this deal is a very bad deal. Well, if the JCPOA is so bad and dangerous, why did you sign it? You (Trump) are a businessman. You don’t have any background in politics. You don’t have any background in law,” Rouhani said during a ceremony in East Azarbaijan to mark the recognition of Tabriz as the 2018 tourism capital of the Islamic tourism, according to Iran’s Mehr News agency. “Before deciding on the future of the JCPOA, say did you live up to your commitments?”

Rouhani reportedly also said, “You are just a businessman, a tradesman. You are a tower builder. How is he going to pass judgment on international issues?”

Rouhani’s remarks arrived after Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron held a joint press conference at the White House on Tuesday where they called for a “new” deal on Iran.

There, Trump warned Iran against restarting its nuclear program saying, “You’ll find out about that. It won’t be so easy for them to restart. They’re not going to be restarting anything. They restart it, they’re going to have big problems, bigger than they’ve ever had before.”

Also on Tuesday, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Iran might withdraw from the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) if Trump scraps the nuclear Iran deal and stated that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran was ready for some “surprising actions” should said scenario occur. “This is one of three options that we are considering,” Shamkhani said.

Last week, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif threatened that the United States would face an “unpleasant” response if Trump pulls out of the nuclear deal. “Definitely, the measure that the Islamic Republic would take and the reaction that the international community would show to the US move would be very unpleasant to the Americans,” Zarif said at the time.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.