Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged Muslims on Thursday to stand up against “imperialism, U.S. bullying,” and intimidators throughout the rest of the world.

“Muslims have to stand up against imperialism, U.S. bullying, and the rest of world intimidators,” Khamenei said during a meeting with participants of the 35th International Quran Competitions in Tehran, according to Iran’s state-run Mehr News Agency.

“The verses from Quran recited today here before my address were enlisting the characteristics of true believers and it means that the Quran wants us to be like this; first of all be it urges us to be harsh in the face of pagans,” Khamenei reportedly said while warning Muslims not to be soft in the face of anti-Islamic plots.

During that same speech, Khamenei said disobeying the Qur’an and failing to comply with its teachings have resulted in the underdevelopment of and domination of pagans by Islamic countries.

According to Tasnim News Agency, he added that ignoring the Qur’an will result in vulnerability and “humiliation disease” and reportedly stated that this is the same disease that encouraged President Donald Trump to say that some Arab nations would not last a week without the protection of the United States.

Iran’s leaders have recently spewed a series of threats against the United States and the world due to Trump’s potential decision to scrap the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal.

On Tuesday, Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said Tehran may withdraw from the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) if Trump scraps the deal, adding that there would be “surprising actions” as a result.

Last week, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the U.S. would face an “unpleasant” response if Washington decides to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.

“Definitely, the measure that the Islamic Republic would take and the reaction that the international community would show to the U.S. move would be very unpleasant to the Americans,” Zarif said.

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.