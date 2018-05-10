Iran Plans Massive Anti-U.S. Protests to Take Place After Friday Prayers

Mass anti-America protests are set to take place following Friday prayers this week in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to reimpose sanctions on Iran’s Central Bank and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s personal empire, effectively withdrawing the United States from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), or Iran nuclear deal.

According to Iran’s state-run Tasnim News Agency, the Community of the Islamic Consultative Council announced that the anti-American protests would take place at the invitation of the Islamic Coordinating Council for Islamic Propaganda.

It is likely the weakening Iranian regime will attempt to foment more anti-American protests in the coming days to make it appear as if the majority of Iranians support them.

Hours after Trump’s landmark announcement, Iranian members of parliament set a US flag on fire and chanted “Death to America.” The lawmakers reportedly also torched a symbolic copy of the Iran deal before vowing to increase spending on their ballistic missile program.

Parliament speaker Ali Larijani also said Iran could restart its nuclear program.

According to Radio Farda, “Outspoken MP Ali Motahari and a number of other Iranian political figures have criticized setting fire to a picture of the US flag and a copy of the nuclear agreement (JCPOA) at the Majles session on Wednesday, May 9.” The publication added, “Majles Speaker Ali Larijani did not object to hardline MP Mohsen Kouhkan’s controversial act, but tried to play it down by jokingly warning him not to set the Parliament ablaze.”

Iranian MP Alireza Rahimi tweeted his opposition to Khoukan’s act and reportedly said, “Islamic culture, as well as rationality and political logic, rejects acts such as setting fire to the flag of other nations.”

On Wednesday night, Iran waged an attack on Israel’s military bases and by firing at least 20 rockets into the Golan Heights, part of which the country’s Iron Dome rocket defense management system was able to deter. Israel reclaimed the Golan Heights from Syria in 1967 during the Six-Day War.

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said the rockets were fired by Iran’s Quds Force, a unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards responsible for extraterritorial operations. In response to the attack on their military positions, Israel carried out a series of airstrikes over Damascus and by targeting dozens of Iran-run military bases in Syria. The strikes will reportedly set Iran back by “several months.”

