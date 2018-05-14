Iran’s Foreign Minister: Breaking Agreements ‘Has Become a Habit for the U.S’

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that the United States has a track record of breaching agreements, following President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw America from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“Breaking international regulations and agreements has now become a habit for the U.S. regime,” Zarif told reporters in Moscow after meeting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to Iran’s state-run Tasnim News Agency.

Zarif reportedly arrived in Moscow after he visited China as part of a diplomatic tour for talks on the Iran nuclear deal. He reportedly said he wants to see the nuclear pact redesigned without the United States in it.

China has maintained its commitment to Iran, the country’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said: “China is willing to maintain communication and coordination with all relevant parties, including Iran, and take an objective, fair and responsible attitude to continue to safeguard the … agreement.”

For China, “Iran is at the center of everything.”

Zarif will then travel to Brussels for talks with the European countries that are party to the JCPOA on the possibility of preserving the accord with Iran’s interests at its heart.

On Sunday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Iran would remain committed to the 2015 nuclear deal if its interests were protected, according to Reuters.

Rouhani said America’s withdrawal from the JCPOA was a “violation of morals.” He reportedly added, “If the remaining five countries continue to abide by the agreement, Iran will remain in the deal despite the will of America.”

Iran threatened to withdraw from the nuclear non-proliferation treaty (NPT) if President Trump decided to scraps the Iran nuclear deal. Iran also threatened to restart its nuclear program.

During his joint press conference with France prior to his historic May 8 announcement, Trump warned Iran, “It won’t be so easy for them to restart. They’re not going to be restarting anything. They restart it, they’re going to have big problems, bigger than they’ve ever had before.”

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.