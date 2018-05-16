Iran’s President Rouhani: Israel’s ‘Right to Self-Defense’ Is Meaningless

Iran’s “moderate” President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Israel’s right to national defense was “meaningless” following the deaths of more than 50 Palestinians, most revealed to be operatives of the Hamas terrorist organization.

According to Iran’s state-run Mehr News agency, during a cabinet session, Rouhani said:

We are sorry that some Arab countries of the region are silent towards the recent crimes of the Zionists and some Islamic countries have simply turned a blind eye to these incidents, and some others have regarded it as [Israel’s] self-defense right, while legitimate self-defense belongs to people who own the land not to those who have taken lands by usurpation. Therefore, legitimate self-defense of Zionists in this land is meaningless.

On Wednesday, Dr. Salah Al-Bardawil, a Hamas official, said that at least 50 of the Gazans killed on Monday during clashes with Israel’s Defense Forces (IDF) were Hamas terrorists:

Hamas official, Dr. Salah Al-Bardawil is clear about terrorist involvement in the riots pic.twitter.com/p5My6JGQRr — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 16, 2018

The clashes on the Gaza border took place during the grand opening of America’s new embassy in Jerusalem.