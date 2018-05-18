Emerging reports Friday say a Boeing 737 plane crashed shortly after taking off from José Martí International Airport in Havana, Cuba. The Cubana aircraft, carrying 104 passengers, went down near a high school in the Boyeros neighborhood at 12.30 pm EST.

The plane was reportedly flying from Havana east to the city of Holguín. Including staff, authorities confirmed 113 people onboard.

Update 3:03PM ET: AFP has posted video footage of the wreckage, which appears significant. Rescue operations continue. Granma reports that the three individuals confirmed to have survived the crash are in “critical” condition.

Primeras imágenes video después del accidente de avión con 104 pasajeros a bordo en Cuba #AFP pic.twitter.com/MoHIvLzatc — Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) May 18, 2018

Update 2:44PM ET: Granma, the official newspaper of the Cuban Communist Party, confirms at least three survivors in the crash, who are being rapidly transported to Havana’s General Calixto García University Hospital. Search and rescue opereations are ongoing.

According to Martí Noticias, a Cuban-American outlet based in Miami, Cuban state television have identified the aircraft as a Blue Panorama leased by Cubana de Aviación and used by Damojh airlines.

“There was a big explosion and a fire … the area near the airport is cordoned off,” an unnamed witness told Martí.

In an interview on Cuban television, a Cuban Aeronautics Agency official identified only as “Peña” identified the airline responsible for the plan as being Mexican and said the airport is operating as normal despite the crash occurring near the airports Terminal 1.

A Photo of the crash site has begun appearing on social media.

Cuban government news outlets say President Miguel Díaz-Canel is traveling to the scene of the crash.

#URGENTE: El avión que se ha estrellado en #Cuba cubría la ruta La Habana – Holguín. Miguel Díaz-Canel se está trasladando al lugar. — Cubanet (@CubanetNoticias) May 18, 2018

Agence France-Presse, which appears to have reporters stationed with Díaz-Canel, quotes him as saying that “it appears there are a high number of victims.” The number of passengers on the plane has been updated to 113.

Prensa Latina, a leftist outlet connected to the Cuban regime, announced via Twitter that the government does not yet have information at press time about the number of injuries, and that the plane landed in an agricultural area near the airport.

The outlet CiberCuba has published a video of the ensuing fire following the crash:



CNN has also published video, apparently taken by locals watching the event unfold (warning: strong language in Spanish):