North Korea: America Must ‘Behave Properly’ for Upcoming Talks

North Korea asserted it is “high time the U.S. behaved properly” in a state media article Tuesday as talks continued between both countries to make a meeting happen between President Donald Trump and dictator Kim Jong-un.

In a commentary in the state newspaper Rodong Sinmun, the government claims that U.S. military exercises across the Korean peninsula remain the “root cause” of the long-term hostilities rather than the regime’s aggressive pursuit of nuclear weapons.

“The U.S. maneuvers which have been conducted in South Korea every year are the root cause of disturbing the peace and stability on the Korean peninsula as they are staged under the simulated conditions of a preemptive attack and total war against the DPRK without exception,” the commentary reads. “At present, the issue of the joint military exercises serves as a touchstone showing whether the U.S. wants peace or pursues war. The world people say that the U.S. persists in staging the joint military drills as it does not hope for the detente on the Korean peninsula and has no interest in reconciliation with the DPRK.”

“If the U.S. sincerely hopes for the talks, it should stop the acts of threatening its dialogue partner by force,” it continues. “It is high time the U.S. behaved properly, clearly seeing what is profitable for it.”

Last week, Trump canceled a planned peace meeting with Kim Jong-un in Singapore after regime officials called Vice President Mike Pence a “political dummy” for comments he made about the country’s future if it failed to denuclearize.

However, negotiations for a summit between the two leaders have now recommenced after North Korean officials said they were willing to provide “time and opportunity” to the United States.

“Our commitment to doing our best for the sake of peace and stability for the world and the Korean Peninsula remains unchanged, and we are open-minded in giving time and opportunity to the U.S.,” a North Korean official said in a statement.

On Sunday, U.S. officials arrived in North Korea to map out arrangements for a possible rescheduling of the summit, with speculation of a three-way meeting between Trump, Kim, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

“Our United States team has arrived in North Korea to make arrangements for the Summit between Kim Jong un and myself,” Trump wrote on Sunday. “I truly believe North Korea has brilliant potential and will be a great economic a financial Nation one day. Kim Jong Un agrees with me on this. It will happen!”

