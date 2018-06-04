Ramadan Rage: Islamic Terrorists Kill 352, Wound 449 in Nearly Three Weeks

Casualties at the hands of jihadists during the holiest month for Muslims, Ramadan, have already exceeded 800 this year with 352 deaths and 449 injuries, a Breitbart News tally shows.

Breitbart News’ most recent count covers deaths and injuries between May 17, when Ramadan started for most Muslim across the globe, and Sunday, May 3 (18 days).

That means, on average, terrorists have killed about 20 people and wounded 30 others each day since the beginning of Ramadan. Over the last week alone (since Breitbart news last updated its count), terrorists killed about 150 people.

During Ramadan, most Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, smoking, having sex, and other physical needs each day, starting from before the break of dawn until sunset.

However, some Islamists believe they will reap extra rewards from Allah in paradise if they engage in jihad or die a martyr during Ramadan, prompting a spike in the terrorist attacks during the period every year.

Islamic extremist groups and some Islamist leaders encourage martyrdom among their supporters and followers, promoting the belief that God will exceptionally reward those who kill infidels during the holy month.

Like in previous years, the West has not been immune to the Ramadan carnage this year.

On May 29, Benjamin Herman, an Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL)-linked terrorist who was on temporary release from prison and was heard yelling the jihadi battle cry “Allahu Akbar,” killed two police officers and a civilian in Belgium. He also wounded four police officers.

Muslims from all sects, including women and children, make up the majority of casualties this holy month.

The Afghan Taliban appears to be the deadliest group so far this Ramadan, followed by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL), which still poses after losing its so-called caliphate in Iraq and Syria.

Last year, Ramadan casualties reached 3,343 (1639 deaths, 1704 injuries), marking the bloodiest Muslim holy month in recent history. ISIS was the most prolific terrorist group during that period.

Breitbart News primarily gleans its tally from the Religion of Peace website in coordination with news and government reports.

Given that news outlets and government agencies do not report many of the terrorist attacks in real time, the casualty total for the first 18 days is subject to change.

Officials may update some of the casualty totals as some of the injured victims succumb to their injuries, a move that may also trigger a change in the count after Breitbart News publishes this report.

All the terrorist attacks so far during Ramadan 2018, as documented by Breitbart News, include:

May 17 — Farah, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three foreign engineers.

May 17 — Kashmir, India — Terrorists kidnap, slit throat of a 23-year-old man after Indian government declares first Ramadan ceasefire in 18 years.

May 17 — Borno, Nigeria — Suspected Boko Haram jihadists detonated a bomb at camp for people displaced by insurgency, killing four and wounding 15.

May 17 — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan — Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) terrorist group claims responsibility for a suicide bombing that kills one and injures 14.

May 17 — North Sinai, Egypt — Sunni hardliners bombed an area, killing one and injuring another.

May 17 — Uruzgan, Afghanistan — Taliban kill two police officers.

May 18 — Raqqa, Syria — Leftover Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) improvised explosive device (IED) kills two civilians.

May 18 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists are behind a bomb blast that kills one and wounds another.

May 18 — Kirkuk, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists kill a member of Kurdish Kakayi minority group with IED.

May 18 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Taliban attacked police security posts, killing five police officers and wounding six others.

May 18 — Ghani, Afghanistan — Taliban attacked remote Ajristan district, killing nine security forces and wounding seven others.

May 18 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — Suspected Islamic State terrorists attacked “Ramadan Cup” cricket tournament in Jalalabad, the capital of the group’s stronghold, killing eight and wounding 55.

May 18 — Faryab, Afghanistan — Taliban rockets kill four police officers, wound four others in Qaisar district.

May 19 — Chechnya, Russia — Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack at church that kills two police officers and a worshipper and also wounds another police officer.

May 19 — Mogadishu, Somalia — Suspected al-Shabaab jihadists fit explosives on car, killing one local security troop.

May 19 — Nineveh, Iraq — Suspected Islamic State jihadists kill the mayor of Hammam al-Alil region.

May 19 — Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban kill 14 security forces, wound ten others.

May 20 — Nineveh, Iraq — ISIS kills two Shiite fighters in Sinjar town.

May 21 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Taliban terrorists kill five workers clearing landmines in Maiwand.

May 21 — Baghdad, Iraq — Terrorist car bomb kills one civilian.

May 21 — Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban jihadists kill 14 security forces, wound 12 others in Dih Yak and Jaghatu districts.

May 21 — Sidi Bel Abbes, Algeria — Terrorists kill two men inside a mosque, including the muezzin, who calls Muslims to prayer.

May 21 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Taliban kills six police officers, captures five others.

May 21 — Herat, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two policemen, wounds seven others.

May 22 — Mogadishu, Somalia — Islamic kills policeman in Bakara Market.

May 22 — Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso — Suspected terrorists kill one police officer, wound five, including a civilian.

May 22 — Ajdabiya, Libya — ISIS suicide bomber kills two fighters loyal to militia leader Khalifa Haftar, wounds two others

May 22 — Marib, Yemen — Iran-allied Houthis launch missile that kills five civilians, wound 22 others.

May 22 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Minivan stuffed with explosives by suspected Taliban terrorists kills 16, wounds 38, including security forces and civilians.

May 22 — Palmyra, Syria — ISIS kills at least 30 Syrian troops and Iranian-backed militiamen, wounds 14.

May 22 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS executes an elderly man.

May 23 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS attacked a family house in Jalawla region, killing three, wounding three others.

May 23 — Kashmir, India — Suspected terrorists launch a grenade, injuring ten civilians, including a woman and a 12-year-old boy.

May 23 — Mudug, Somalia — Suspected al-Shabaab jihadi kills lawmaker in Galkayo.

May 23 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban terrorists kill kidnapped mine-clearance worker.

May 23 — Baghdad, Iraq — Terrorist blows himself up in a crowded park in Shiite-majority Shoala, killing seven and wounding 16.

May 23 — Uruzgan, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban terrorists kill eight Afghan security forces in Chora district, including military and police units.

May 23 — Basra, Iraq — Masked terrorists on a motorbike kill three civilians.

May 24 — Benghazi, Libya — Suspected jihadists carry out car bombing behind city’s largest hotel, killing seven, including a girl, and wounding 20.

May 24 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS kills two civilians in Jalawla region.

May 24 — Kirkuk, Iraq — Suspected terrorist mortar shell landed on a home, killing a 53-year-old woman.

May 24 — Balochistan, Pakistan — Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LEJ) terrorists kill one, injure another with a landmine in Kalat district.

May 24 — Maidan Wardak, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban roadside bomb rips through a vehicle, killing four civilians, injuring two others.

May 25 — KP, Pakistan — Terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan region kill a police officer, wound another.

May 25 — Kashmir, India — Suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist slits throat of a 36-year-old man in Bandipora district.

May 25 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS kills three policemen, wounds three others near Gharib village.

May 25 —Narathiwat, Thailand — Gunmen in country’s Muslim-majority region kill two civilians at a tea shop in Ra-ngae district.

May 26 — Idlib, Syria — Terrorists kill five and wound 43.

May 26 — Ramallah, Israel — Suspected Palestinian drops large marble block on soldier, killing him.

May 27 — Helmand, Afghanistan — Taliban terrorists carry out Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) near a military base in Nad Ali district, killing eight local soldiers, wounding a dozen more.

May 27 — Kashmir, India — Terrorists kill a soldier and a civilian in Pulwama amid ceasefire.

May 27 — Herat, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban terrorists kill election booth worker, two policemen in Chishti Sharif district.

May 27 — Palma, Mozambique — Suspected al-Shabaab militants behead 10, including two children.

May 28 — Mogadishu, Somalia — Suspected al-Shabaab terrorists kill a member of the security forces and a civilian.

May 28 — Taraba, Nigeria — Muslim Fulani herdsmen attacked Catholic seminary in Jalingo, wounding three priests and at least two students.

May 28 — Pattani, Thailand — Suspected Islamists kill civilian in front of his house after returning from a mosque for prayers.

May 28 — Borno, Nigeria — Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers kill five, wound five in two separate attacks inside a house a near a mosque in Konduga.

May 28 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban gunmen attacked police convoy carrying a Taliban prisoner, killing five including the prisoner and a civilian.

May 28 — KP, Pakistan — Suspected Islamists kill police officer in Dera Ismail Khan.

May 29 — Bari, Somalia — ISIS attacks army base, killing one soldier and injuring three, including civilians in Qandala District.

May 29 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban terrorists kill four border guards, wound nine others in Dand Wa Patan district.

May 29 — Liege, Belgium — ISIS-linked man shouted “Allahu Akbar” while killing three, including two policewomen and civilian, wounding four police officers.

May 29 — Peshawar, Pakistan — Suspected Islamist kill renowned Sikh religious leader and outspoken critic of the Taliban.

May 29 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadists detonate bomb at a local marker near girls school, killing one, wounding seven in Baqubah.

May 30 — Aleppo, Syria — Ahrar Al-Sham Islamic movement jihadists kill one civilian in Jarabulus.

May 30 — Idlib, Syria — Islamists kill one civilian in al-Dana.

May 30 — North Waziristan, Pakistan — Suspected Taliban roadside bomb kills two army troops, injures three others in Dattakhel town.

May 30 — Logar, Afghanistan — Taliban suicide bombers kill three policemen, wound 12 others, including civilians in provincial capital.

May 30 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban/Haqqani Network jihadists attack Ministry of Interior, killing one police officer, wounding eight.

May 30 — Abyan, Yemen — Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) jihadists kill UAE-backed commander in Zinjibar city.

May 30 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban roadside bomb kills three, wounds 13.

May 31 — Benue, Nigeria — Suspected Muslim Fulani herdsmen kill two, wound two in Logo.

May 31 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram terrorists kill five soldiers.

May 31 — Idlib, Syria — Islamists-linked explosion kills three children, wounds 4 in Ariha city.

May 31 — Mecca, Saudi Arabia — Suspected jihadists kill one police officer, wound several others in Taif city.

May 31 — Aleppo, Syria — Suspected jihadists kill four, including a child, wound six at a bus station in Jarablus.

June 1 — Salahuddin, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists kill three militiamen.

June 1 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban jihadists kill two, injure one in Charkhab Shinwari.

June 1 — Kapisa, Afghanistan — Crossfire between troops and terrorists kill one, injure four in Alasai district.

June 2 — Hodeidah, Yemen — Suspected Iran-backed Houthis or Ansar Allah kill 40 Saudi “mercenaries,” capture 15.

June 2 — Ajdabiya, Libya — ISIS kills one woman, wounds five others.

June 2 — North Waziristan, Pakistan — Suspected jihadists kill one official, wound three security officers.

June 2 — Salahuddin, Iraq — ISIS kills 12 members of the same family, including women and children.

June 2 — Salahuddin, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists kill four soldiers in Shirqat.

June 2 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Jihadi bomb attack kills Afghan archeologist, wounds three people riding in Ministry of Information and Culture vehicle in the Binni Hisar area.

June 2 — Puntland, Somalia — Al-Shabaab terrorists kill four soldiers, injure 10.

June 2 — Plateau, Nigeria — Suspected Muslim Fulani herdsmen kill three in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi area.

June 3 — Benue, Nigeria — Muslim Fulani herdsmen kill seven, wound six.

June 3 — Peshawar, Pakistan — Terrorists injure two security officers.