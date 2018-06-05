Pubs in Singapore Selling Cocktails Inspired by Trump-Kim Summit

Pubs and bars in Singapore are preparing for the scheduled summit between United States President Donald Trump and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un with a menu of specialty drinks inspired by the event.

A gastropub named Escobar has created drinks named “Trump” and “Kim.”

The “Trump” is bourbon-based and red, white and blue, while the “Kim” is made with Soju (a stilled rice drink that is considered Korea’s national drink) and is blue and red; to match the colors of each nation’s flag. Both beverages are $12.60, which is reportedly a nod to the date of the historic summit.

According to Singapore’s Straits Times, “Both drinks use equal portions of alcohol to avoid controversy over which is stronger.”

Meanwhile, a tapas bar named Hopheads will reportedly offer the “Bromance,” a drink Reuters says is made with beer, tequila, diet Coke, and soju.

“We have decided to use diet Coke as it is Trump’s favorite beverage,” manager Carlo Ibanez told Reuters. The “Bromance” will be accompanied with a sticker of Trump and Kim puckering up.

In December, Trump said he drinks about a dozen diet Cokes per day.

Reuters reported that “The drink mixes 150 ml of Asahi black beer with 60 ml of diet Coke, 20 ml tequila and 30 ml white grape soju” and it will be served in pairs at $14.89 for both, although Kim is unlikely to share a toast with Trump, who does not drink alcohol.

“Customers will also be awarded a world peace sticker after drinking the cocktail,” Ibanez reportedly said. “We all hope something good would come out of this summit.”

According to Australia’s news.com.au, there will be approximately 3,000 journalists at the summit and Kim will arrive in a Soviet-era aircraft. As a result of decades of extreme communist policies, North Korea’s economy is devastated, prompting Pyongyang to urge the United States to contribute to the improvement of their economy in exchange for their denuclearization.

The summit is seen as a largely symbolic gesture and it remains to be seen whether Kim will truly agree to the “complete verifiable irreversible disarmament (CVID)” of its nuclear arsenal as the United States has requested.

On Friday, President Trump confirmed the summit would, in fact, take place and told reporters at the White House that the summit would “be a beginning” in the “process” towards North Korea’s denuclearization and added, “But I think you’ll have a very positive result in the end.”

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.