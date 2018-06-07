Report: Kim Jong-Un Fears Assassination Attempt at Trump Singapore Meeting

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un fears being assassinated during his upcoming summit with President Donald Trump in Singapore, his furthest foreign trip since he came to power, according to a report published by Bloomberg on Thursday.

According to sources who spoke with Bloomberg, “U.S. officials believe Kim is extremely worried about security at the summit and is fearful of assassination attempts.”

The meeting is set to take place in the resort island of Sentosa at the luxurious Capella Hotel, whose secluded location will allow authorities to tighten security.

On Thursday, Singapore’s foreign minister Vivian Balakrishnan and a team of diplomats arrived in Pyongyang for a two-day visit, where he is expected to smooth out the details of Kim’s visit.

It is not the first time that Kim has feared an attempt on his life. Last year, his regime accused the U.S. and South Korea of devising a plan to assassinate him with a “biochemical substance.”

State media reported at the time that “a hideous terrorists’ group” directed by CIA and South Korean intelligence services “ideologically corrupted” and paid a North Korean dissident $20,000 to carry out such an attack.

The report also claims that Trump will demand Kim agrees to a denuclearization timetable, with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly providing Trump with “eight-to-ten hours of briefings per week for several weeks.”

Trump’s advisers have also urged him not to provide concessions and he is prepared to walk out of the meeting if it is not successful.

However, it has also emerged that if talks go well, Trump could invite Kim to his resort in Mar a Lago in the fall to help develop their relationship further.

“There could be more than one meeting, more that one conversation,” Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Thursday.

Last month, Trump canceled the planned summit over the “tremendous anger and open hostility” of North Korean officials, but later rescheduled it after a successful meeting with Kim’s right-hand man Kim Yong-chol at the White House.

“I think they want to do something and if it’s possible, so do we,” he said. “It’s a process, we’re not going to go in and sign something on June 12th. We never were.”

