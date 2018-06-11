Dennis Rodman: White House Thanked Me for My Role in North Korea

Rodman, speaking from Singapore as President Donald Trump met North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for the first time, appeared on Cuomo’s new show, Cuomo Prime Time, and suggested that his role had been something more than a media stunt (transcript via CNN):

CUOMO: [D]id you hear from the White House at all today?

RODMAN: Well, yes, I did. But and a good thing about it, yes, Donald Trump reached out. He called, his secretary and she called me and said, Dennis, Donald Trump is so proud of you, and he thanks you a lot.

And that means a lot, you know, because all of these years, the fact that I somewhat had something to do with this North Korea situation, but I don’t want to take any credit where credit is due. I think we all need to take credit. I’m just here — I’m just so thankful to be here.

I’m glad — the fact that this is happening, the world saw it, I saw it. And my kids saw it.

So, you know what? I hope for the best. We don’t need a miracle. We don’t need a miracle. But we need the doors to be open, so we can start fresh and make this a better place and world, baby, that’s it.