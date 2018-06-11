Ramadan Rage: Jihadists Have Killed, Injured 1,365 with One Week to Go

Islamic terrorists have killed 605 people and maimed an additional 760 so far during the ongoing holiest month for Muslims, Ramadan, a Breitbart News count shows.

With about a week left in the holy month, casualties, including both deaths and injuries, have already reached 1,365.

This week’s count covers deaths and injuries at the hands of jihadists between the beginning of Ramadan on May 17 and June 10.

This year, the Taliban has proven to be the most prolific jihadist group in the world, carrying out more attacks that have killed and wounded more people than any other terrorist group during Ramadan.

In an unprecedented move, the Taliban announced on Saturday that it was planning to embrace the Afghan government’s U.S.-backed ceasefire offer, but only for three-days over the Eid al-Fitr holiday, expected to start this Friday, marking the end of Ramadan.

On Thursday, the U.S.-NATO coalition announced it would adhere to Ashraf Ghani’s unconditional Ramadan ceasefire with Taliban unveiled that day and expected to last until the end of the holy month.

However, the Taliban said in its statement Saturday that the truce excludes foreign forces and operations would continue against them, also adding that they would defend themselves against the Afghan troops if necessary.

The U.S.-NATO coalition has yet to comment on the Taliban’s Eid truce.

Since it announced its ceasefire proposal on Saturday, the Taliban has carried out attacks against the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), which includes police and army units, killing about 38 of them.

Deaths and injuries at the hands of Islamic extremist groups tend to intensify during Ramadan and this year is no exception.

Islamic extremists believe God especially rewards in heaven those who engage in jihad and that it is exceptionally heroic to die a martyr during that period.

Breitbart News primarily gleans its count from the Religion of Peace website in coordination with news and government reports.

Given that news outlets and government agencies do not report many of the terrorist attacks in real time, the casualty total for this week is subject to change.

Officials may update some of the data as some of the injured victims succumb to their injuries, a move that will likely trigger a change in the count after Breitbart News publishes this report.

All the terrorist attacks so far during Ramadan 2018, as documented by Breitbart News, include:

May 17 — Farah, Afghanistan — Taliban kills three foreign engineers.

May 17 — Kashmir, India — Terrorists kidnap, slit throat of a 23-year-old man after Indian government declares first Ramadan ceasefire in 18 years.

May 17 — Borno, Nigeria — Suspected Boko Haram jihadists detonated a bomb at camp for people displaced by insurgency, killing four and wounding 15.

May 17 — Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Pakistan — Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA) terrorist group claims responsibility for a suicide bombing that kills one and injures 14.

May 17 — North Sinai, Egypt — Sunni hardliners bombed an area, killing one and injuring another.

May 17 — Uruzgan, Afghanistan — Taliban kill two police officers.

May 18 — Raqqa, Syria — Leftover Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL) improvised explosive device (IED) kills two civilians.

May 18 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists are behind a bomb blast that kills one and wounds another.

May 18 — Kirkuk, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists kill a member of Kurdish Kakayi minority group with IED.

May 18 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Taliban attacked police security posts, killing five police officers and wounding six others.

May 18 — Ghani, Afghanistan — Taliban attacked remote Ajristan district, killing nine security forces and wounding seven others.

May 18 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — Suspected Islamic State terrorists attacked “Ramadan Cup” cricket tournament in Jalalabad, the capital of the group’s stronghold, killing eight and wounding 55.

May 18 — Faryab, Afghanistan — Taliban rockets kill four police officers, wound four others in Qaisar district.

May 19 — Chechnya, Russia — Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack at church that kills two police officers and a worshipper and also wounds another police officer.

May 19 — Mogadishu, Somalia — Suspected al-Shabaab jihadists fit explosives on car, killing one local security troop.

May 19 — Nineveh, Iraq — Suspected Islamic State jihadists kill the mayor of Hammam al-Alil region.

May 19 — Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban kill 14 security forces, wound ten others.

May 20 — Nineveh, Iraq — ISIS kills two Shiite fighters in Sinjar town.

May 21 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Taliban terrorists kill five workers clearing landmines in Maiwand.

May 21 — Baghdad, Iraq — Terrorist car bomb kills one civilian.

May 21 — Ghazni, Afghanistan — Taliban jihadists kill 14 security forces, wound 12 others in Dih Yak and Jaghatu districts.

May 21 — Sidi Bel Abbes, Algeria — Terrorists kill two men inside a mosque, including the muezzin, who calls Muslims to prayer.

May 21 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Taliban kills six police officers, captures five others.

May 21 — Herat, Afghanistan — Taliban kills two policemen, wounds seven others.

May 22 — Mogadishu, Somalia — Islamic kills policeman in Bakara Market.

May 22 — Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso — Suspected terrorists kill one police officer, wound five, including a civilian.

May 22 — Ajdabiya, Libya — ISIS suicide bomber kills two fighters loyal to militia leader Khalifa Haftar, wounds two others

May 22 — Marib, Yemen — Iran-allied Houthis launch missile that kills five civilians, wound 22 others.

May 22 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Minivan stuffed with explosives by suspected Taliban terrorists kills 16, wounds 38, including security forces and civilians.

May 22 — Palmyra, Syria — ISIS kills at least 30 Syrian troops and Iranian-backed militiamen, wounds 14.

May 22 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS executes an elderly man.

May 23 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS attacked a family house in Jalawla region, killing three, wounding three others.

May 23 — Kashmir, India — Suspected terrorists launch a grenade, injuring ten civilians, including a woman and a 12-year-old boy.

May 23 — Mudug, Somalia — Suspected al-Shabaab jihadi kills lawmaker in Galkayo.

May 23 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban terrorists kill kidnapped mine-clearance worker.

May 23 — Baghdad, Iraq — Terrorist blows himself up in a crowded park in Shiite-majority Shoala, killing seven and wounding 16.

May 23 — Uruzgan, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban terrorists kill eight Afghan security forces in Chora district, including military and police units.

May 23 — Basra, Iraq — Masked terrorists on a motorbike kill three civilians.

May 24 — Benghazi, Libya — Suspected jihadists carry out car bombing behind city’s largest hotel, killing seven, including a girl, and wounding 20.

May 24 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS kills two civilians in Jalawla region.

May 24 — Kirkuk, Iraq — Suspected terrorist mortar shell landed on a home, killing a 53-year-old woman.

May 24 — Balochistan, Pakistan — Lashkar-e-Jhangvi (LEJ) terrorists kill one, injure another with a landmine in Kalat district.

May 24 — Maidan Wardak, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban roadside bomb rips through a vehicle, killing four civilians, injuring two others.

May 25 — KP, Pakistan — Terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan region kill a police officer, wound another.

May 25 — Kashmir, India — Suspected Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist slits throat of a 36-year-old man in Bandipora district.

May 25 — Kirkuk, Iraq — ISIS kills three policemen, wounds three others near Gharib village.

May 25 —Narathiwat, Thailand — Gunmen in country’s Muslim-majority region kill two civilians at a tea shop in Ra-ngae district.

May 26 — Idlib, Syria — Terrorists kill five and wound 43.

May 26 — Ramallah, Israel — Suspected Palestinian drops large marble block on soldier, killing him.

May 27 — Helmand, Afghanistan — Taliban terrorists carry out Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) near a military base in Nad Ali district, killing eight local soldiers, wounding a dozen more.

May 27 — Kashmir, India — Terrorists kill a soldier and a civilian in Pulwama amid ceasefire.

May 27 — Herat, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban terrorists kill election booth worker, two policemen in Chishti Sharif district.

May 27 — Palma, Mozambique — Suspected al-Shabaab militants behead 10, including two children.

May 28 — Mogadishu, Somalia — Suspected al-Shabaab terrorists kill a member of the security forces and a civilian.

May 28 — Taraba, Nigeria — Muslim Fulani herdsmen attacked Catholic seminary in Jalingo, wounding three priests and at least two students.

May 28 — Pattani, Thailand — Suspected Islamists kill civilian in front of his house after returning from a mosque for prayers.

May 28 — Borno, Nigeria — Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers kill five, wound five in two separate attacks inside a house a near a mosque in Konduga.

May 28 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban gunmen attacked police convoy carrying a Taliban prisoner, killing five including the prisoner and a civilian.

May 28 — KP, Pakistan — Suspected Islamists kill police officer in Dera Ismail Khan.

May 29 — Bari, Somalia — ISIS attacks army base, killing one soldier and injuring three, including civilians in Qandala District.

May 29 — Paktia, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban terrorists kill four border guards, wound nine others in Dand Wa Patan district.

May 29 — Liege, Belgium — ISIS-linked man shouted “Allahu Akbar” while killing three, including two policewomen and civilian, wounding four police officers.

May 29 — Peshawar, Pakistan — Suspected Islamist kill renowned Sikh religious leader and outspoken critic of the Taliban.

May 29 — Diyala, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadists detonate bomb at a local marker near girls school, killing one, wounding seven in Baqubah.

May 30 — Aleppo, Syria — Ahrar Al-Sham Islamic movement jihadists kill one civilian in Jarabulus.

May 30 — Idlib, Syria — Islamists kill one civilian in al-Dana.

May 30 — North Waziristan, Pakistan — Suspected Taliban roadside bomb kills two army troops, injures three others in Dattakhel town.

May 30 — Logar, Afghanistan — Taliban suicide bombers kill three policemen, wound 12 others, including civilians in provincial capital.

May 30 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban/Haqqani Network jihadists attack Ministry of Interior, killing one police officer, wounding eight.

May 30 — Abyan, Yemen — Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) jihadists kill UAE-backed commander in Zinjibar city.

May 30 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban roadside bomb kills three, wounds 13.

May 31 — Benue, Nigeria — Suspected Muslim Fulani herdsmen kill two, wound two in Logo.

May 31 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram terrorists kill five soldiers.

May 31 — Idlib, Syria — Islamists-linked explosion kills three children, wounds 4 in Ariha city.

May 31 — Mecca, Saudi Arabia — Suspected jihadists kill one police officer, wound several others in Taif city.

May 31 — Aleppo, Syria — Suspected jihadists kill four, including a child, wound six at a bus station in Jarablus.

June 1 — Salahuddin, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists kill three militiamen.

June 1 — Kunduz, Afghanistan — Taliban jihadists kill two, injure one in Charkhab Shinwari.

June 1 — Kapisa, Afghanistan — Crossfire between troops and terrorists kill one, injure four in Alasai district.

June 2 — Hodeidah, Yemen — Suspected Iran-backed Houthis or Ansar Allah kill 40 Saudi “mercenaries,” capture 15.

June 2 — Ajdabiya, Libya — ISIS kills one woman, wounds five others.

June 2 — North Waziristan, Pakistan — Suspected jihadists kill one official, wound three security officers.

June 2 — Salahuddin, Iraq — ISIS kills 12 members of the same family, including women and children.

June 2 — Salahuddin, Iraq — Suspected ISIS terrorists kill four soldiers in Shirqat.

June 2 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Jihadi bomb attack kills Afghan archeologist, wounds three people riding in Ministry of Information and Culture vehicle in the Binni Hisar area.

June 2 — Puntland, Somalia — Al-Shabaab terrorists kill four soldiers, injure 10.

June 2 — Plateau, Nigeria — Suspected Muslim Fulani herdsmen kill three in Gashish District of Barkin-Ladi area.

June 2 — Adamawa State, Nigeria — Suspected Muslim Fulani herdsmen kill 12 in Kangling.

June 2 — Faryab, Afghanistan — Taliban kill two police officers in Lawlash district.

June 3 — Kirkuk, Iraq — Suspected ISIS jihadists kill two police officers, wound four civilians.

June 3 — Benue, Nigeria — Muslim Fulani herdsmen kill 10, wound 15.

June 3 — KP/Balochistan, Pakistan — Pakistani Taliban terrorists injure five security officers at two border posts in Bajaur in KP and Qamar Din Qarez in Balochistan.

June 3 — South Waziristan, Pakistan — Clashes between Taliban terrorists and security forces kill up to 10 Pashtun activists, injure up to 30 in Wana.

June 3 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — ISIS landmine kills three children in Shirullah Qala village of Haska Mina district.

June 3 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban kill six police officers in four assaults on Ghor’s Taywara district headquarters.

June 3 — Hiiraan, Somalia — Al-Shabaab jihadists kill six civilians.

June 4 — Kabul, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban kill 14, wound 19 at a gathering of Afghanistan’s top clerics.

June 4 — Kashmir, India — Terrorists launch grenade at Shopian in Batapora area, wounding 23, including four policemen and 12 civilians, among them a mother and daughter. (Check for deaths).

June 4 — Borno, Nigeria — Boko Haram IED kills five soldiers.

June 4 — Ghor, Afghanistan — Taliban terrorists kill two policemen, wounds another in provincial capital of Ferozkoh.

June 4 — Cabo Delgado, Mozambique — Suspected jihadists wielding machetes kill at least seven people, injure four others in Macomia.

June 4 — Balochistan, Pakistan — ISIS jihadists kill three soldiers, injure four others in Mastung city.

June 5 — Middle Shabelle, Somalia — Al-Shabaab terrorists kill 12 people, including two lawmakers in Balad region.

June 5 — Baghlan, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban wound four with bomb attached to police car.

June 5 — Idlib, Syria — al-Qaeda-linked Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) jihadists kill two people on suspicion of having joined rival ISIS group.

June 5 — Diffa, Niger — Suspected Boko Haram suicide bombers, including girls, kill nine, wound 37 inside mosque.

June 6 — Benue, Nigeria — Suspected Muslim Fulani herdsmen kill at least nine people, including women and children.

June 6 —Baghlan, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban terrorists kill two, injure two at a voter registration center in Pul-i-Khumri.

June 6 — Liboi, Kenya — Suspected al-Shabaab IED kills six police officers, wounds three others along the Kenya-Somalia border.

June 6 — Cabo Delgado, Mozambique — Suspected al-Shabaab terrorists kill five with knives and machetes.

June 6 — Narathiwat, Thailand — Suspected jihadists kill villager after he was riding home after prayers at local mosque in Bacho district.

June 7 — Narathiwat, Thailand — Suspected jihadis kill four villagers in Sukhirin.

June 7 — Khost, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban jihadists kill two, injure three inside mosque in the Mandozai district.

June 7 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — Terrorists wound two police officers in Behsood district.

June 7 — Herat, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban terrorists kill five people including imam in Zenda Jan district and wounded another 88 with ax, poisons, and gunshots.

Jue 7 — Kashmir, India — Jihadists attack Line of Control (LoC) border, killing one, injuring another.

June 7 — KP, Pakistan — Suspected terrorists kill police officer, driver, and a civilian, injure two other police officers in Zaimdara Maidan.

June 7 — Diyala, Iraq — ISIS kills one, wounds another in Jabara district.

June 8 — Nangarhar, Afghanistan — Terrorists kill three, injure five others in Jalalabad.

June 8 — Dogba, Cameroon — Boko Haram kills six villagers.

June 8 — Laghman, Afghanistan — Suspected terrorists kill four, including scholar and guards, wound 12 other in Mehtarlam city.

June 8 — Herat, Afghanistan — Suspected Taliban kill seven, wound two at a mosque in Shindand district.

June 8 — Kunduz , Afghanistan — Taliban kills 24 security and public uprising forces in Qala-e-Zal district.

June 8 — Herat, Afghanistan — Taliban kills 17 security forces, wounds 13 others in Shindand area.

June 8 — Kirkuk, Iraq — Suspected ISIS kills woman, wound 14 others near a mosque in a crowded market area.

June 8 — Kismayo, Somalia — Al-Shabaab terrorists kill one U.S. soldier, wound four others. Jihadists kill at least two local soldiers.

June 9 — Diyala, Iraq — Terrorists kill two, injure 20 in town of Khalis.

June 9 — Nineveh, Iraq — ISIS kills two policemen in al-Hadar district.

June 9 — Boni, Mali — Suspected al-Qaeda kills three soldiers.

June 9 — Kuduz, Afghanistan — Taliban kills 25 local policemen in Qala-e Zal district

June 9 — Jizan, Saudi Arabia — Suspected Iran-backed Houthis kill three.

June 9 — Idlib, Syria — ISIS kills five rivals.

June 9 — Kismayo, Somalia — al-Shabaab wounds seven soldiers with suicide car bomb.

June 10 — Adamawa, Nigeria — Suspected Boko Haram IED kills one boy, injures two others in Mubi town.

June 10 — Kandahar, Afghanistan — Taliban kills 13 security troops, wounds four others in Arghandab district.

June 10 — Aleppo, Syria — Terrorists kill four and wound at least four others with IED.