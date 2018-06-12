South Korea Praises Trump’s Summit with Kim Jong-un

South Korea issued a statement Tuesday praising the summit in Singapore between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

“[The] Agreement will be recorded as a historic event that has helped break down the last remaining Cold War legacy on earth,” South Korea said, as reported by CNN’s Ryan Struyk. “It is a great victory achieved by both the United States and the two Koreas, and a huge step forward for people across the world.”

Earlier Tuesday, South Korea was reported to have been surprised by an announcement by President Trump at a press conference following the summit that the U.S. would be suspending joint military exercises for the duration of talks. However, Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in reportedly spoke later in the day.

Trump and Kim signed a joint memorandum at the summit at which the North Korean leader “reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) blasted the summit Tuesday, apparently purporting to speak on behalf of South Korea: “In his haste to reach an agreement, President Trump elevated North Korea to the level of the United States while preserving the regime’s status quo. The millions of families currently living in fear of nuclear weapons in the region deserve strong and smart leadership built-in diplomacy and engagement with our regional partners and allies.”

