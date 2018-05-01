AWR Hawkins: NRA Procures Massive Donations in Wake of Left’s Gun Grab

On this week’s episode of Bullets, AWR Hawkins discusses how the NRA broke a 15-year record in March by receiving nearly $2.5 million in donations. Perhaps more importantly, the majority of the gifts were in the sum of $200 or less. Additionally, AWR discusses VP Mike Pence’s upcoming appearance at the NRA convention which has anti-gun celebrities worked into such a frenzy that they are demanding he cancel his speech. President Trump responded to the campaign against Pence by announcing he will attend the convention as well.

