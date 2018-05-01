AWR Hawkins: NRA Procures Massive Donations in Wake of Left’s Gun Grab

On this week’s episode of Bullets, AWR Hawkins discusses how the NRA broke a 15-year record in March by receiving nearly $2.5 million in donations. Perhaps more importantly, the majority of the gifts were in the sum of $200 or less. Additionally, AWR discusses VP Mike Pence’s upcoming appearance at the NRA convention which has anti-gun celebrities worked into such a frenzy that they are demanding he cancel his speech. President Trump responded to the campaign against Pence by announcing he will attend the convention as well.
AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.