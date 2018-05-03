Delingpole: Geoff Norcott – (Almost) Britain’s Only Conservative Comic

3 May 2018

On this week’s episode of Delingpole, James talks to Geoff Norcott (almost) Britain’s only conservative comic about comedy touring Afghanistan, how not to die on stage, the mysteries of womankind, why it’s impossible to read an audience, and how to survive in a profession dominated by leftists.

