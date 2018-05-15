AWR Hawkins: The Relationship Between Gun Control and Tyranny

On this week’s Bullets, AWR and author Stephen Halbrook talk historical examples of tyrants using gun laws to control and, in some cases, slaughter innocents. First they disarm and then they enslave. AWR also chats with country singer Dustin Collins about the motivation behind his song ‘Cold Dead Hands.’

