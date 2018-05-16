Sonnie Johnson: Trump Keeps Winning Like a Gangsta

On this week’s episode of Did She Say That, Sonnie Johnson breaks down how Trump keeps winning — like a gangsta. She also weighs in on the Jerusalem embassy opening and explains how Democrats indoctrinate young black leadership with anti-Israel Palestinian propaganda and that indoctrination could have an unexpected impact on future elections. Sonnie takes a look at John McCain’s legacy and says that while we should honor him as a war hero, we should also hold him accountable for his words and policies as a senator. Also in this podcast, Sonnie begs the Democrats to run Joe Biden for president in 2020.
**ADULT LANGUAGE WARNING**
Sonnie Johnson is the host of the weekly Breitbart podcast Did She Say That with Sonnie Johnson. She is the host of Sonnie’s Corner on SiriusXM Patriot 125, Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Follow her on Twitter at @SonnieJohnson.
