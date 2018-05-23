On this week’s episode of Did She Say That, Sonnie Johnson takes a look at when MS-13 could have been stopped and how Ronald Reagan’s amnesty allowed for the gang’s proliferation. In addition, she talks about how corruption being exposed at the federal level was perfected in the states and local communities. Also, Sonnie discusses Meek Mill’s turning down meeting with President Donald Trump – and why she is torn by the decision and might make the same one herself. Make sure to listen to why she believes Jay-Z is in for a hard lesson in politics.

**ADULT LANGUAGE WARNING**

Sonnie Johnson is the host of the weekly Breitbart podcast Did She Say That with Sonnie Johnson. She is the host of Sonnie’s Corner on SiriusXM Patriot 125, Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. Eastern. Follow her on Twitter at @SonnieJohnson.